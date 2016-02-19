UCSB Alumnus Fran Mancia Elected UC Regent

The UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association board of directors has elected Fran Mancia (’80) to serve as one of four University of California Alumni Regents.

He will begin his term July 1, 2016, as a regent-designate and he will be a voting regent from July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018.

Mancia is a vice president of government relations in a Sacramento advocacy firm that specializes in representing government agencies, including cities, counties and special districts.

He has served as the chair of the Alumni Association’s Advocacy Committee for the past two years and took an active role in Betty Yee’s successful campaign for election to the state Board of Equalization.

UCSB’s Alumni Association elects a regent every six years as part of a rotation among the other 10 campuses that is based on alumni populations.

Mancia will also serve as president of the Alumni Associations of the University of California in 2017. That organization comprises all UC alumni association presidents and executive directors.

Mancia completed his bachelor of arts degree in communications at UCSB and received his MBA from the University of San Francisco.

He has been active in industry associations, including service as the chairman of the California Contract Cities Association Members Program and as a partner member of the League of California Cities Revenue and Taxation Policy Committee.

In 2011 he received the highest honor of the California Contract Cities Association for his volunteer work.

Mancia and his wife Barbara live in Cool, California, and are active equestrians.

— Marge Pamintuan is the editor for the UCSB Alumni Association.