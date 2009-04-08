Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:26 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Exhibit Focuses on Artist and Tea Fire Victim’s Submissions

University art museum presents 'Signs of His Times,' a Gary H. Brown collection donated over the years

By UCSB | April 8, 2009 | 10:01 p.m.

Last fall, artist and avid collector Gary H. Brown lost his home in the devastating Tea Fire. Brown, a professor emeritus of art at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his family lost everything, including his extensive art collection.

However, thanks to Brown’s generosity over time, a portion of his vision remains intact. Since 1984, Brown has donated 95 art objects to the University Art Museum.  A new exhibit, “Signs of His Times,” honors Brown’s commitment to the museum and UCSB by highlighting selections from these many gifts.

The exhibition, which is open now, will run through June 14, with a special celebration scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 24.

The works on display roughly correspond to Brown’s years teaching at UCSB, from the 1960s to the present. Only one work breaks from that time frame: a 1931 self-portrait by Käthe Kollwitz. Brown donated the small print last fall, a few weeks before the blaze.  Although the museum offered to return the work to Brown to begin his collection anew, he insisted that the museum retain his gift.

The exhibition will include selections of Brown’s own works, which demonstrate his background in figurative drawing and present his most recent work of art, a wood and paper piece entitled “Fortune,” completed in March.  Other objects in the show reflect his engagement with artistic circles in which work was meant to be easily exchanged or distributed. Notable examples include Joseph Beuys’ multiple “Rose für direkte Demokratie, (Rose for Direct Democracy)” (1973); street posters by Robbie Conal and Ernest Pignon-Ernest; and Sue Coe‘s print, “Bush AIDS” (1990).

Collages by Ray Johnson are also a part of the exhibition. Brown had participated in Johnson’s network of Mail Art contributors.

Many selections also reveal Brown’s passionate interest in political issues, from R. Fried’s, “Non-Negotiable Eights” (1971), which was made in response to the 1970 shooting at Ohio’s Kent State University, to the John Bommer collage that implored those affected by AIDS to not give up hope. Brown’s collected gifts demonstrate not only his ongoing interest in art but also his desire for all to keep learning from these objects.

Other artists whose works are included in this exhibition are Jim Crawford, Allen Ginsberg and Robert LaVigne, Edward Kienholz, Dimitri Kozyrev, Harvey Leepa, Mike Mandel, Matt Tasley and Andy Warhol

The University Art Museum stimulates active learning about art and its role in society through a changing schedule of world-class exhibitions and unique educational partnerships. For information about the exhibition, visit http://www.uam.ucsb.edu

 

