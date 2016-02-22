Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:47 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Art Historian Laurie Monahan to Discuss French Art at Westmont Lunchtime Talk

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 22, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Laurie Monahan

Laurie Monahan, associate professor of history of art and architecture at UC Santa Barbara will discuss landscape in French 19th-century art in a lecture at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Founders Room at Westmont College.

The talk, “Moving through the Landscape: Sites and Sights in French 19th-century Art,” is free and open to the public. Bring a brown-bag lunch, or come at 11:45 a.m. to purchase lunch for $10 in the Dining Commons.

“Dr. Monahan comes highly recommended as a popular lecturer at UCSB,” says Judy Larson, director of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. “At Westmont, she will speak about the varied subjects that caught the attention of French 19th-century artists and the new and modern approaches that Barbizon, realist and impressionist artists brought to these subjects.”

Monahan specializes in surrealism, French art, European 20th-century art, American Post-World War II art, visual culture and critical theory. She has written essays on Andre Masson, Henri Matisse and photographers Lee Miller and Claude Cahun, and she is currently finishing a book, A Knife into Dreams: Andre Masson, Massacres, and Surrealism of the 1930s.

Monahan earned her master’s at the University of British Columbia and her doctorate from Harvard University. Her work on issues of violence, identity and cultural relations between Europe and the United States has been recognized internationally and is widely cited.

Westmont offers the lecture in conjunction with an exhibition, Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France, which is on display through March 19 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

The exhibition features prominent artists associated with the famed Barbizon, realism and impressionism schools, including Eugène Boudin, Gustave Caillebotte, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Gustave Courbet, Charles-François Daubigny, Narcisse Virgile Díaz de la Peña, Jules Dupré, Henri-Joseph Harpignies, Charles-Emile Jacque, Henri Matisse, Jean-François Millet, Théodore Rousseau and Constant Troyon.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.

 

