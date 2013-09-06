UCSB Arts & Lectures Bringing Masters of Bluegrass to Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Masters of Bluegrass at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The concert features bluegrass all-stars Del McCoury on guitar, Bobby Osborne on mandolin, J.D. Crowe on banjo, Bobby Hicks on fiddle and Jerry McCoury on bass, with band members sharing vocals.

Born out of picking parties on legendary Grammy winner Del McCoury’s back porch, the Masters of Bluegrass have come together to give music fans a singular experience of days gone by. This fast pickin’, smooth croonin’ all-star lineup includes four Bluegrass Hall of Famers, two Grand Ole Opry members and a lineage that reaches back to bluegrass music’s earliest days.

The Masters have built enduring careers by delighting new audiences and old-timers alike with their wit, warmth, virtuosity and exceptional musicianship.

Don’t miss this down-home celebration of the best of bluegrass: Anything could happen when these five guys hit the stage!

Tickets to Masters of Bluegrass are $30 to $45 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.