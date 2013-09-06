Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Bringing Masters of Bluegrass to Campbell Hall

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 6, 2013 | 6:57 a.m.

masters bluegrass
The Masters of Bluegrass features, from left, Jerry McCoury on bass, Bobby Osborne on mandolin, Del McCoury on guitar, J.D. Crowe on banjo and Bobby Hicks on fiddle, with all on vocals.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Masters of Bluegrass at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The concert features bluegrass all-stars Del McCoury on guitar, Bobby Osborne on mandolin, J.D. Crowe on banjo, Bobby Hicks on fiddle and Jerry McCoury on bass, with band members sharing vocals.

Born out of picking parties on legendary Grammy winner Del McCoury’s back porch, the Masters of Bluegrass have come together to give music fans a singular experience of days gone by. This fast pickin’, smooth croonin’ all-star lineup includes four Bluegrass Hall of Famers, two Grand Ole Opry members and a lineage that reaches back to bluegrass music’s earliest days.

The Masters have built enduring careers by delighting new audiences and old-timers alike with their wit, warmth, virtuosity and exceptional musicianship.

Don’t miss this down-home celebration of the best of bluegrass: Anything could happen when these five guys hit the stage!

Tickets to Masters of Bluegrass are $30 to $45 for the general public and $18 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 