UCSB Arts and Lectures Presents Santa Barbara Recital Debut of Classical Pianist Lise de la Salle

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara recital debut of internationally acclaimed pianist Lise de la Salle at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

At just 27 years old, de la Salle has established a reputation as one of today’s most exciting young artists. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write, “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe … The exhilaration didn’t let up for a second until her hands came off the keyboard.”

De la Salle’s prowess will be on full display in her recital debut at Hahn Hall. Among the pieces she will perform is Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit, a work he composed with the intention of creating a work more difficult than Balakirev’s Islamey, one of the great tests for pianists.

Complex, finger-twisting chords and dense textures make hitting the notes nearly impossible. De la Salle will bring her distinctive sensibility and tone to the program. (Click here to view full program notes).

Born in Cherbourg, France in 1988, de la Salle began study­ing the piano at the age of 4 and gave her first concert at 9 in a live broadcast on Radio-France.

When she was 11, she received special permission to enter the Paris Conservatoire Supérieur de Musique. At 13, she performed her recital debut at the Louvre before going on tour with the Orchestre National d’Ile de France.

At 16, De la Salle came to international attention with a recording Bach/Liszt that Gramophone Magazine selected as Recording of the Month. She was similarly recognized in 2008 for her recording of first concertos by Liszt, Prokofiev and Shostakovich, remarkable for someone only 20 years old.

Her sixth album, released in 2011, received Editor’s Choice in Gramophone Magazine, which raved, “The wonderfully gifted 23-year-old Lise de la Salle gives us a Liszt recital of astonish­ing strength, poetry and, for one so young, musical maturity.”

De la Salle’s 10th and most recent album, simply titled Schumann (Naïve, 2014), includes works “Abegg” Variations, op. 1 and Fantasia in C, op. 17, pieces for which she was lauded by The New York Times following a 2013 recital as “ably dispatched with Champagne bubble fizz … She was an expert guide through a score by turns turbulent and reverent, faithfully maintaining narrative threads while deftly illuminating the passions swirling around them.”

De la Salle’s prodigious talent is evident not only in her critically acclaimed albums, but also through her numerous prizes. In 2003 De la Salle won the European Young Concert Artists Auditions in Paris, and in 2004 she won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in New York.

At the Ettlingen International Competition in Germany, De la Salle won First Prize and the Bärenreiter Award. She has also won First Prize in many French piano competitions, including the Steinway, Sucy, Vulaines and Radio-France Competitions.

In 2003 she won the Groupe Banque Populaire Natixis Prize. In 2014, she became the first Artist-in-Residence of the Zurich Opera.

Click here to watch Lise de la Salle perform and discuss Chopin.

Lise de la Salle is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Tickets are $30 for the general public and $9 for UCSB students with a valid student I.D.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West is sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–16 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.