UCSB Arts & Lectures Adds An Afternoon With Conan O’Brien to Spring Schedule

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 15, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Conan O'Brien (TM & Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc. A Time Warner Company photo)

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents An Afternoon with Conan O’Brien, one of the most original and best-loved personalities in comedy today, Saturday, April 16, 2016, at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. 

Conan O’Brien wields “a comic identity as distinctive as his name” (The New York Times).

His quirky humor and award-winning writing have entertained audiences for decades, from Saturday Night Live to all-time favorite The Simpsons to banter with Hollywood A-listers as a popular late-night television host, including the current series Conan on TBS.

Late night’s “king of cool” (Entertainment Weekly) brings his Harvard smarts and wry, laugh-out-loud repartee to this rare conversation followed by audience Q&A.

Watch Conan clips, full episodes and more at http://teamcoco.com/.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 18, 2015, at 10 a.m.

The cost is $70-$55 for general admission and $20 for all students. Limited availability Gold Circle tickets are $125.

Tickets and information available through UCSB Arts & Lectures at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or 805.893.3535; The Arlington theatre at www.thearlingtontheatre.com or 805.963.4408; or Ticket Master at www.ticketmaster.com.

Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
