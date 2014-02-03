UCSB Arts & Lectures Adds Talk By Author Malcolm Gladwell to Spring Lineup

UCSB Arts & Lectures has added a lecture by New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell to its spring lineup.

The talk will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, April 11 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. A book singing will follow the talk.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at the ticket offices for UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Arlington.

In his New York Times bestselling books The Tipping Point, Blink and Outliers, New Yorker writer Gladwell offers delightfully persuasive ideas about how the world works. In his new book, David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants — his most provocative and dazzling exploration yet — he challenges how we think about obstacles and disadvantages, offering a fresh interpretation of what it means to overcome adversity.

Drawing upon history, psychology and powerful storytelling, Gladwell reshapes the way we think about our lives. Don’t miss this influential thinker, whose talks have sold out across the country.

Tickets to Gladwell’s lecture are $25 to $35 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.)

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.



— Karna Hughes is a senior publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.