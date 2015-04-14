Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Bringing ‘An Evening with David Sedaris’ to Arlington

By Daniella Alkobi for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 14, 2015 | 12:37 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures brings back by popular demand "An Evening with David Sedaris," featuring the author of Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls and other New York Times bestsellers, on Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Sedaris
David Sedaris

Sedaris returns to Santa Barbara for another enthralling round at the podium. “The closest thing the literary world has these days to a rock star” (The New York Times), Sedaris will regale us with hilarious anecdotes, not-yet-published writing and excerpts from his mega-best-selling books.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness with great skill, provings that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris has published eight critically acclaimed collections of stories and essays including Me Talk Pretty One Day, and the audio version of his most recent best-seller, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, received a nomination at the 56th annual Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album.

The humorist was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories, and his pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” There are a total of seven million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 29 languages.

He and his sister, Amy Sedaris, have collaborated under the name “The Talent Family” and have written half-a-dozen plays, which have been produced at La Mama, Lincoln Center and The Drama Department in New York City. These plays include Stump the Host, Stitches, One Woman Shoe (which received an Obie Award), Incident at Cobbler’s Knob, and The Book of Liz, which was published in book form by Dramatists Play Service.

Sedaris’ original radio pieces can often be heard on This American Life, distributed nationally by Public Radio International and produced by WBEZ. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album.

Sedaris’ laugh-out-loud satire and engrossing storytelling have won him an avid following worldwide. A must-see evening for humor fans! (Mature content.)

"An Evening with David Sedaris" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Independent, KCLU 102.3 FM (88.3 FM Ventura), and Foxen Winery.

Tickets are $28, $38 and $48 for the general public and $22 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 and Ticketmaster.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major corporate support of the 2014-15 season.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.
 

 
