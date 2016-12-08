Flip Your Lid for Peking Acrobats at Granada Theatre

Hosted by UCSB Arts & Lectures and The Granada Theatre, The Peking Acrobats, on their 30th anniversary tour, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Granada.

Experts at trick-cycling, precision tumbling, somersaulting and gymnastics, Peking Acrobats defy gravity with displays of contortion, flexibility and control. They are masters of agility and grace, showcasing their skill with juggling dexterity and balancing feats.

The performance includes live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments in this 30th anniversary celebration in the Year of the Monkey.

The Peking Acrobats are part of a time-honored Chinese tradition, rooted in centuries of history and folk art. Tradition demands each generation of acrobats add its own improvements and embellishments; because of this, high honor is conferred upon those skilled enough to become acrobats.

The Peking Acrobats seek to uphold this ancient tradition, bringing it to new technical heights while integrating 21st century technology. Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and acrobatic feats, creating entertainment with the pageantry of a Chinese carnival.

Since their founding in 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows. The troupe set the world record for the Human Chair Stack on FOX Network’s Guinness Book Primetime show in 1999, balancing six people precariously atop six chairs 21 feet up in the air without safety lines.

The Peking Acrobats also have performed with many of North America's most prestigious symphony orchestras including: the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Ravinia Festival Orchestra; San Diego Symphony Orchestra; San Francisco Symphony Orchestra; and, frequently, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Tickets are $45 for the general public, $25 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 893-3535, visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact The Granada Theatre, 899-2222 or granadasb.org.



Event sponsor is Kay McMillan; Family Fun series sponsor is Deckers Brands; with support from community partner the Orfalea Family. Media sponsors are ParentClick and Santa Barbara Independent.

— Caitlin O’Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.