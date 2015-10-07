UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Actor and Guitarist Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels displaying his versatile talent in an up-close musical performance with the Ben Daniels Band November 3, 2015, at 8 p.m. at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

Jeff Daniels is best known for his award-winning career on screen, but he has found solace in his guitar for decades. Daniels spent the past 12 years playing across the country, sharing the stage with the likes of Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt and delighting audiences with his approachable style and mastery of his craft.

Daniels has been compared to John Prine for his humor, sensitivity and ability to spin a yarn from life experiences. The Ben Daniels Band joins him on tour.

As a musician, Jeff Daniels has played in notable venues across the country, shared the stage with lauded musicians and studied with Stefan Grossman.

In 2012 the Martin Guitar Company began selling an OM Jeff Daniels custom, artist-edition guitar.

His latest recording, Days Like These (2014), is available under his independent label Boomadeeboom Records.

"When I moved to New York City to chase acting as a career, what I didn’t plan on was being influenced by all the playwrights I would work with Off-Broadway." Daniels says of his music career. "In particular Lanford Wilson, who would later go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his play Talley’s Folly, taught me so much about the writing process: the love/hate relationship one has with such a solitary pursuit, the endless rewriting, the search and struggle to find a way to say it better. In Hollywood, the joke is, ask any actor what he wants to do next and he’ll say, 'direct.' All I wanted to do was write. So, I did. Almost 40 years later, I still am."

Before making headlines as a musician, Daniels proved himself to be one of Hollywood's most versatile actors, receiving popular and critical praise for roles in such films as Terms of Endearment (1983), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Arachnophobia (1990), Dumb & Dumber (1994), Pleasantville (1998), The Hours (2002), The Squid and the Whale (2005) and Good Night, and Good Luck (2005).

More recently, he is known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Will McAvoy on Aaron Sorkin’s hit HBO show "The Newsroom."

In addition to his film work, Daniels has many stage credits to his name and is the founder of The Purple Rose Theater Company in Chelsea, Mich.

When Ben Daniels decided he was going to be a musician, it was more than a career choice. A natural poet, this young songwriter went to school on Bob Dylan, Robert Johnson and Jack White, among others.

His lyrics speak directly to a younger generation that hears, sees and thinks about the very things he’s writing. From their opening song to the finale of their set, the Ben Daniels Band cut through with their originality, musicianship and a sound that spans Americana, blues, jazz and rock.

The son of actor Jeff Daniels, Ben Daniels has quietly monitored what it takes to live life as an artist and believes in hard work, perseverance and creatively challenging himself and the audience.

Throughout years of touring, Ben Daniels Band's live shows never fail to take over the venue. Their songs become anthems with arrangements that pull people inside their sound.

With several releases under their belts (Coming from the C, Checkin’ in to the Michigan Inn, Can’t You See, The Mountain Home EP, the "albumovie" release Old Gold and their most recent Roll) the Ben Daniels Band has grown to be a formidable group that sounds pleasantly familiar, yet unforgettably unique.

Tickets are $35–$55 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student I.D.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

UCSB ​Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–16 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.