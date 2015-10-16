Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, two of America’s most admired singer-songwriters, in an intimate night of storytelling and music making at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Lovett, one of the most infectious and fascinating musicians in popular music, and prodigious songwriter Hiatt come together on stage to showcase their deep talents and diverse influences.

Lovett’s live shows display the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, and Hiatt lends his soulful, gritty voice to the duo. The masterful musicians deliver tales of redemption, relationships and surrender in their “witty and riveting” (Santa Barbara Independent) collaboration.

Grammy Award-winning Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, defying convention. Among his many accolades, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was recently named the Texas State Musician.

A singer, composer and actor, the Texas-based musician’s career spans 14 albums and has broadened the definition of American music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers.

His oeuvre, rich and eclectic, is one of the most beloved of any living artist working today.

Hiatt’s blend of rock, country, folk and Mississippi Delta blues is heard in chart-topping songs covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt and Iggy Pop.

He recently released his 22nd studio album, Terms of My Surrender, the title track from which was nominated for Song of the Year at this year’s Americana Music Awards.

Hiatt has always been a keen chronicler of life, observing both stumbles and epiphanies. His insights and skillful delivery have only sharpened over the years, and his alternately bemused and profound perspective grows richer with each step forward.

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Few tickets remain. Tickets are $55–$125 for the general public and $25 for UCSB students with a valid student I.D.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Fredric E. Steck is the event sponsor. KCBX 89.5 FM Santa Barbara and KCSB 91.9 FM are event sponsors. Longoria Wines is the wne sponsor.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–16 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.