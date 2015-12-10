Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents An Evening With Women’s World Cup Champion, Olympian Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd is an Olympic gold medalist and the only woman to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.
(Rich Lam photo)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 10, 2015 | 12:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents an inspiring evening with soccer champion Carli Lloyd, who captured the world’s attention when she executed one of the greatest individual performances ever in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, leading the U.S. to victory.

In a historic performance, Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the Women’s World Cup final match between the U.S. and Japan, landing two in the first five minutes of the game and the third from midfield, a feat that is widely considered to be among the greatest goals of all time.

Millions of viewers around the world watched as she became the first woman to score a hat trick in a World Cup final and the second person in history to accomplish this exceptional feat.

Already a two-time Olympic gold medalist, she earned the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player and the Silver Boot for the tournament.

Only a few years earlier, Lloyd had considered giving up on her dream altogether. On the brink of quitting the sport after being cut from the U.S. Under-21 team, she found inspiration in athletes like Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali, who “trained when nobody was watching.”

Now, Lloyd stands among her heroes as a testament to the power of hard work and perseverance, instilling youth everywhere with the confidence to succeed.

What persistence, skill, confidence and sheer guts are needed to perform like soccer star Carli Lloyd? One of today’s most celebrated athletes, Lloyd will discuss this and more in an intimate conversation plus a can’t-miss Q&A.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $15-$35 for adults and cost $5 for all students and youth 18 and under. An Arlington facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

Meet-and-greet tickets cost $125 for adults and $75 for students and youth. Availability is limited so please reserve in advance.

Tickets and information are available through UCSB Arts & Lectures at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu or 805.893.3535; The Arlington Theatre at www.thearlingtontheatre.com or 805.963.4408; or Ticket Master at www.ticketmaster.com.

Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
