UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present an Evening with Columnist/Author David Brooks on April 8

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents "An Evening with David Brooks," featuring the New York Times op-ed columnist and bestselling author, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and an audience question-and-answer and a book signing will follow the talk.

One of America’s most prominent political commentators, Brooks is widely regarded as a keen observer of the American way of life and a savvy analyst of present-day politics and foreign affairs. Millions have read his op-ed column in The New York Times or heard him speak on PBS NewsHour and NPR’s All Things Considered, for which he is a regular analyst.

Brooks is also the author of bestselling books The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement and Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There.

His new book, The Road to Character, will be published on April 14 and explores why selflessness leads to greater success.

"An Evening with David Brooks" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event Sponsors: Meg and Dan Burnham. Corporate Sponsor: Casa Dorinda. Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation. Media Sponsors: KCBX 89.5 FM. Wine Sponsor: Palmina.

Tickets are $20 and $30 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major corporate support of the 2014-15 season.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.