Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present an Evening with Columnist/Author David Brooks on April 8

By Daniella Alkobi for UCSB Arts & Lectures | March 26, 2015 | 3:06 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents "An Evening with David Brooks," featuring the New York Times op-ed columnist and bestselling author, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Brooks
David Brooks

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and an audience question-and-answer and a book signing will follow the talk.

One of America’s most prominent political commentators, Brooks is widely regarded as a keen observer of the American way of life and a savvy analyst of present-day politics and foreign affairs. Millions have read his op-ed column in The New York Times or heard him speak on PBS NewsHour and NPR’s All Things Considered, for which he is a regular analyst.

Brooks is also the author of bestselling books The Social Animal: The Hidden Sources of Love, Character, and Achievement and Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There.

His new book, The Road to Character, will be published on April 14 and explores why selflessness leads to greater success.

"An Evening with David Brooks" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Event Sponsors: Meg and Dan Burnham. Corporate Sponsor: Casa Dorinda. Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation. Media Sponsors: KCBX 89.5 FM. Wine Sponsor: Palmina.

Tickets are $20 and $30 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major corporate support of the 2014-15 season.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing UCSB Arts & Lectures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 