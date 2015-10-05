UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Drama of Big Band and Culture of Latin Music with Arturo O’Farrill

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Grammy Award-winning Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra as they bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music and the virtuosity of 18 of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians, Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. at UCSB's Campbell Hall

Pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill — leader of the “first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz” (The New York Times) — earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

Son of the late, great composer Chico O’Farrill, he established the Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra in order to bring the vital musical traditions of Afro-Latin jazz to a wider audience.

A “joyful force” (NPR) that fuses Latin rhythms, African-based percussion, modern jazz and swing, this 18-piece orchestra roars through new commissions and compositions by the best in Latin music: Tito Puente, Astor Piazzola, Hermeto Pascoal and Chico O’Farrill.

About Arturo O’Farrill

A celebrated composer with a forward looking perspective that frequently breaks new ground, O’Farrill has received commissions from the Apollo Theater, Meet the Composer, the Big Apple Circus, the Philadelphia Music Project, Symphony Space and the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

O’Farrill has recorded numerous CDs and can be heard on the soundtracks of two critically acclaimed films, Calle 54 and Chico and Rita. He has also composed music for films, including Hollywoodland and Salud.

He and the ALJO received their first Grammy nomination in 2006 for Una Noche Inolvidable (Palmetto) and won a 2008 Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album or Song for Chico (Zoho).

They were again nominated for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album in 2011 for 40 Acres and a Burro (Zoho). His fourth album with ALJO, The Offense of the Drum (Motema), received a 2015 Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album.

In 2001 O’Farrill agreed to direct his father’s band, the Chico O’Farrill Afro Cuban Jazz Orchestra, until it concluded its 15-year residency at the famed Birdland nightclub in 2011. That orchestra’s last album, Final Night at Birdland (Zoho), was awarded a 2014 Latin Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album.

O’Farrill is a member of the board of governors of the New York chapter of National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He is currently collaborating with theater director Moises Kaufman of the Tectonic Theater on an Afro-Cuban version of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen.

About the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) has established itself as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

The ALJO commissions and performs innovative compositions and big band arrangements by Vijay Iyer, Miguel Zenón, Dafnis Prieto, Guillermo Klein, Pablo Mayor, Arturo O’Farrill, Michele Rosewoman, Emilio Solla, Papo Vazquez and many others.

They have performed internationally to critical acclaim for 12 years. Their newest album, Cuba: The Conversation Continues, was recorded in December 2014 during the historic reestablishment of diplomatic ties between the United States and Cuba. It was released in August on Motema.

Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Tickets range from $25–$35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with a current I.D.



For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

Jody M. & John P. Arnhold are event sponsors, and 88.7 KCRW Presents is the media sponsor.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.