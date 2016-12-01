UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents ‘An Afternoon with Garrison Keillor’ at Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents "An Afternoon with Garrison Keillor" at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Granada Theatre.

Presigned books will be available for purchase at the event.

Beloved for his unique blend of comedy, charisma and wisdom, writer and humorist Keillor will deliver insight and stories from his journey as one of America’s greatest storytellers.

Keillor is best known for his popular live radio variety show, "A Prairie Home Companion," which attracted more than 4 million listeners each week before he stepped down as host in June.

The program’s staunch admirers included filmmaker Robert Altman, whose critically-acclaimed film adaptation featured Keillor playing himself, alongside a cast that included Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin and Kevin Kline. Keillor’s final episode was broadcast live from the Hollywood Bowl, before he passed the baton to Chris Thile.

Keillor remains an unforgettable voice on the radio as the host of the daily program "The Writer’s Almanac." He is the author of more than two dozen books, including "Lake Wobegon Days," "The Book of Guys," "Pilgrims," "Guy Noir and the Straight Skinny" and "Homegrown Democrat." His most recent of several poetry anthologies is "Good Poems: American Places."

With a wonderful, dry sense of humor, the beloved former host of "A Prairie Home Companion" will share hilarious anecdotes about growing up in the American Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon and late-life fatherhood.

Keillor is the recipient of Grammy, ACE and George Foster Peabody awards and the National Humanities Medal, and has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

"An Afternoon with Garrison Keillor" is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Tickets are $35 to $55 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here, or call The Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or click here.

— Caitlin O’Hara is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.