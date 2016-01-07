Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Prolific Theater Troupe Culture Clash at UCSB

Ric Salinas, Herbert Siguenza and Richard Montoya of Culture Clash. Click to view larger
Ric Salinas, Herbert Siguenza and Richard Montoya of Culture Clash. (The Main Event photo)
By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 7, 2016 | 11:25 a.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the prolific theater and sketch-comedy group Culture Clash, performing its poignant and humorous exploration of life in America, "Muse & Morros: True Stories - Real People," at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

For more than 30 years, Culture Clash has scoured the nation, searching for the American character through the oral histories of its citizens.

Funny, heart-wrenching and served with an unflinching sense of justice, its carefully curated stories of unforgettable people give voice to the voiceless. From borders, safe houses, streets and jails come a night of moving and often hilarious tales, true stories of unforgettable people.

In "Muse & Morros," Culture Clash revisits the inspirations discovered during the lifelong search for the muse as well as the wounds inflicted by life in America.

The underlying message of this sketch show is, “Our differences notwithstanding, we’re all in this together. We’re all trying to master some tricky steps” (The Boston Globe).

Culture Clash consists of Ric Salinas, Herbert Siguenza and Richard Montoya.

Founded on Cinco de Mayo in 1984 in San Francisco’s historic Mission District, Culture Clash has established a reputation as one of the most prominent Chicano/Latino performance troupes in the coun­try.

The trio's work has covered satiric sketch comedy; full length dramas; musicals; and a series of site-specific works from Miami, New York City, the U.S. border and more.

Culture Clash’s work is steeped in social justice and committed to telling stories from the margins of American culture.

Culture Clash combines history, geogra­phy, storytelling and more through a Chicano point of view. Giving dra­matic voice and expression to people in a certain time and place, it is theater of the moment, written and performed for the people on which it is based as much as the broader audience.

Culture Clash’s work has been performed in the nation’s leading theaters, including the Mark Taper Forum, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The Huntington Theatre in Boston, The Alley Theatre in Houston, South Coast Repertory, Seattle Repertory and The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, among others.

The troupe is the recipient of numerous commissions and grants and has won numerous awards, including the Latino Spirit Award, the Los Angeles Hispanic Media Award, the Nosotros Golden Eagle Award for Outstanding Golden Eagle Group and The Liberty Hill Foundation Award.

Their revival of an earlier play, Chavez Ravine, won the 2015 Ovation Award for Best Production of Play.

Their videos, short films and art exhibits have been shown at The Smithsonian, The Whitney Museum of American Art, Sundance Film Festival, The Art Institute of Boston, The Palm Springs Film Festival and The Los Angeles Film Festival, among others.

Click here to watch a brief history of Culture Clash and their revolutionary comedy.

Tickets for Culture Clash, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, range from $25-38 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a valid I.D.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

KCSB 91.9 FM is the media sponsor for the event.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015-16 season.

Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 