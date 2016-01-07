UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Prolific Theater Troupe Culture Clash at UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the prolific theater and sketch-comedy group Culture Clash, performing its poignant and humorous exploration of life in America, "Muse & Morros: True Stories - Real People," at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

For more than 30 years, Culture Clash has scoured the nation, searching for the American character through the oral histories of its citizens.

Funny, heart-wrenching and served with an unflinching sense of justice, its carefully curated stories of unforgettable people give voice to the voiceless. From borders, safe houses, streets and jails come a night of moving and often hilarious tales, true stories of unforgettable people.

In "Muse & Morros," Culture Clash revisits the inspirations discovered during the lifelong search for the muse as well as the wounds inflicted by life in America.

The underlying message of this sketch show is, “Our differences notwithstanding, we’re all in this together. We’re all trying to master some tricky steps” (The Boston Globe).

Culture Clash consists of Ric Salinas, Herbert Siguenza and Richard Montoya.

Founded on Cinco de Mayo in 1984 in San Francisco’s historic Mission District, Culture Clash has established a reputation as one of the most prominent Chicano/Latino performance troupes in the coun­try.

The trio's work has covered satiric sketch comedy; full length dramas; musicals; and a series of site-specific works from Miami, New York City, the U.S. border and more.

Culture Clash’s work is steeped in social justice and committed to telling stories from the margins of American culture.

Culture Clash combines history, geogra­phy, storytelling and more through a Chicano point of view. Giving dra­matic voice and expression to people in a certain time and place, it is theater of the moment, written and performed for the people on which it is based as much as the broader audience.

Culture Clash’s work has been performed in the nation’s leading theaters, including the Mark Taper Forum, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, The Huntington Theatre in Boston, The Alley Theatre in Houston, South Coast Repertory, Seattle Repertory and The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, among others.

The troupe is the recipient of numerous commissions and grants and has won numerous awards, including the Latino Spirit Award, the Los Angeles Hispanic Media Award, the Nosotros Golden Eagle Award for Outstanding Golden Eagle Group and The Liberty Hill Foundation Award.

Their revival of an earlier play, Chavez Ravine, won the 2015 Ovation Award for Best Production of Play.

Their videos, short films and art exhibits have been shown at The Smithsonian, The Whitney Museum of American Art, Sundance Film Festival, The Art Institute of Boston, The Palm Springs Film Festival and The Los Angeles Film Festival, among others.

Click here to watch a brief history of Culture Clash and their revolutionary comedy.

Tickets for Culture Clash, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, range from $25-38 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a valid I.D.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

KCSB 91.9 FM is the media sponsor for the event.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015-16 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is the senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.