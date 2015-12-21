UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Rare Collaboration Between Itzhak Perlman and Emanuel Ax

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents today’s reigning violinist virtuoso Itzhak Perlman performing with renowned pianist Emanuel Ax in special duo recital Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, at 7 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.

Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry but also to the irrepressible joy of making music he communicates.

The 2015-16 season is notable for Perlman, as he commemorates his 70th birthday. The septuagenarian celebrates with longtime friend Emanuel Ax, touring together for the first time in many years across America.

In addition to touring with Ax and others, Perlman celebrates releasing three significant albums this season: a 77-disc box set of his complete EMI/Teldec discography, a 25-disc box set of his complete Deutsche Grammophon/Decca discography and a new Deutsche Grammophon album with pianist Emanuel Ax.

Last November, President Obama awarded Itzhak Perlman the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, stating about the recipients, “They represent what’s best in us.”

Perlman has been previously awarded a Medal of Liberty from President Reagan in 1986, a National Medal of Arts from President Clinton in 2000 and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate and a centennial medal on the occasion of Juilliard’s 100th commencement ceremony in 2005. Among Perlman’s countless accolades, he has been awarded 16 Grammys, 4 Emmys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Emanuel Ax is an internationally acclaimed pianist, celebrated for his performances of composers such as Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. He is also respected for supporting contemporary composers and has performed several world premieres during the last few seasons.

Ax has been the main duo recital partner of cellist Yo-Yo Ma since 1973, winning multiple Grammys for their collaborations, in addition to the Grammys Ax has won for his solo instrumental performances.

A Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987, recent releases include Mendelssohn Trios with Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, Strauss's Enoch Arden narrated by Patrick Stewart and discs of two-piano music by Brahms and Rachmaninoff with Yefim Bronfman.

In 1997 Ax was the Music Director of the Ojai Music Festival alongside conductor Daniel Harding.

Ax tours in 2015-16 with friend and colleague Itzhak Perlman in support of their release Fauré and Strauss Violin Sonatas (Deutsche Grammophon).

Among other notable performances, Ax will take his place as an annual guest with the New York Philharmonic, where he will play Brahms with Alan Gilbert as well as duos with violinist Pamela Frank in a program of Mozart sonatas.

Long-standing partner Yo-Yo Ma will join him to perform Beethoven sonatas for cello and piano at Carnegie Hall. Ax’s solo recitals in Tokyo and throughout the U.S. will culminate at Carnegie Hall as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations in May.

Ax is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds honorary doctorates from Yale and Columbia Universities.

Perlman and Ax's Santa Barbara Performance Program comprises Mozart's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 17 in C Major, K. 296, Fauré's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A Major, op. 13, Strauss's Sonata for Violin and Piano in E-flat Major, op. 18 and additional works to be announced from the stage.

Program subject to change

Tickets for Itzhak Perlman, violin, and Emanuel Ax, piano, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, range from $45-125 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a valid I.D. A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu. Tickets are also available through The Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or granadasb.org.

