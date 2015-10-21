UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Solo Debut of Grammy-Winner Melissa Etheridge

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Santa Barbara solo debut of Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge, who will take the stage to perform songs from her album This is M.E. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, at UCSB Campbell Hall, as well as some of her greatest hits like “Come to My Window,” “I’m The Only One” and “I Want to Come Over.”

Known for her iconic voice, profound lyrics and riveting stage presence, Etheridge will share personal stories about her remarkable journey through life and the inspiration behind some of her most beloved songs.

“I enjoy doing solo shows… to dive into my catalogue of songs and bring a new freshness to my older material. It is such an intimate experience with the audience, and it is truly one of my favorite ways to perform,” says Etheridge.



With This is M.E. (2014), Etheridge’s 12th collection of new material, she is not alone as a songwriter. For the vibrant collection, she teamed with some of the most creative, inventive figures on the music scene: Jerrod Bettis (Adele, One Republic, Eric Hutchinson, Gavin DeGraw), Jon Levine (Nelly Furtado, K’Naan, Selena Gomez), Jerry "Wonda" Duplessis (Grammy Award-winning producer of the Fugees, Mary J. Blige, Akon) and Roccstar (Usher, Chris Brown).

The album’s declarative title is fitting, not despite the collaborations, but because of them. The powerful lyrics and incomparable voice, the indelible melodies and the blazing guitars could be from no one else. Her soulful joy and unbridled passion power every note.

Recording the new album proved an inspiring, electrifying experience for her, the best kind of challenge. The resulting energy is clear in the songs.

This is M.E. marks the debut of Etheridge’s independent label, ME Records, a new accomplishment for the artist, who counts two Grammy Awards and 17 nominations, an Academy Award (for “I Need to Wake Up” from the Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Truth) and a star on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame among her many accolades.

This is M.E. comes in an active stretch for Etheridge. While making the album, Etheridge toured steadily, both with her band and as a solo act. She also performed in the role of St. Jimmy in American Idiot on Broadway in 2011, continued her noted activism speaking to the United Nations on LGBT rights as human rights, sang her own “Uprising of Love” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” as part of 2014’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square and performed at the opening ceremonies of 2014’s WorldPride week in Toronto.

“I’ve made an album I love,” she says



