UCSB Arts & Lectures receives $25,000 From National Endowment for the Arts

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 11, 2015 | 1:15 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is pleased to announce a $25,000 award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in the Art Works category to support innovative programming.

Art Works supports the creation of work and presentation of both new and existing work, lifelong learning in the arts and public engagement with the arts through 13 arts disciplines or fields.

The Art Works funds will support UCSB Arts & Lectures’s multidisciplinary presenting series, including artists, artist ensembles and lecturers in a variety of artistic disciplines, including dance, theater and music.

In addition to their public presentation, each artist will engage students and community members through tailored residency activities that may include workshops, master classes and panel discussions.

Events confirmed for this funding include a performance by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Feb. 2, 2016, at the Granada Theatre; a lecture by photographer Sebastião Salgado March 2, 2016, at the Arlington Theatre; and the Santa Barbara premiere of Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music: The 1910s & 1920s March 8, 2016, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

“The arts are part of our everyday lives — no matter who you are or where you live — they have the power to transform individuals, spark economic vibrancy in communities and transcend the boundaries across diverse sectors of society,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “Supporting projects like these from UCSB Arts & Lectures offers more opportunities to engage in the arts every day.”

UCSB Arts & Lectures is grateful for the support from the National Endowment for the Arts, which will help UCSB Arts & Lectures carry out its mission to educate, entertain and inspire, serving the community in meaningful ways that encompass not only arts presentation but also direct engagement with K-12 students, college students and the community at large.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is one of only three nonprofit arts organizations in Santa Barbara County to receive funding from this NEA Art Works funding cycle.

Including UCSB Arts & Lectures’s Art Works award, the NEA awarded more than $27.6 million in its first funding round of fiscal year 2016.

In its first 50 years, the NEA has awarded more than $5 billion in grants to recipients in every state and U.S. jurisdiction, the only arts funder in the nation to do so.

For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, go to arts.gov

Please join the Twitter conversation about this announcement by including @ArtsAndLectures@NEAarts and #NEAFall15.

Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
