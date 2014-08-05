Single Tickets for UCSB Arts & Lectures’ New Season Go on Sale Saturday

Single tickets for UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 2014-15 season go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Choose from more than 60 riveting new shows presented by the Central Coast’s premier arts organization. From fascinating talks by today’s thought leaders to command performances by some of the world’s most accomplished performing artists, Arts & Lectures’ new season offers superb cultural and artistic experiences throughout the year.

The season kicks off Oct. 2 with a special opening night celebration featuring a performance by legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

Among the featured artists are the incomparable Joffrey Ballet, cartoon superstars Matt Groening of The Simpsons and Lynda Barry, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter in a rare trio with pianist Yefim Bronfman and cellist Lynn Harrell, jazz giants Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea, electric blues rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band, six-time Tony-winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald, Danish theater company Hotel Modern in a piece commemorating the centenary of World War I, the world-renowned Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in King Lear, celebrated chef Ina Garten aka “The Barefoot Contessa,” the fun-loving Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and one-and-only basketball icon Magic Johnson.

Order now to reserve the best seats for a brand new season of bold moves and big ideas.

Call the UCSB Arts & Lectures box office at 805.893.3535 or purchase single tickets online by clicking here beginning Saturday.

— Karna Hughes is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.