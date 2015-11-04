UCSB Arts & Lectures to Feature Ecologist and Photographer Mark Moffett at Nat Geo Live Event

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents ecologist, photographer and author Mark Moffett in the National Geographic Live presentation "The High Frontier: Exploring the Forest Canopy," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, at UCSB Campbell Hall. Books will be available for purchase and a signing will follow the event.



Mark Moffett is a modern-day explorer who has accidentally sat on the world’s deadliest snake, battled drug lords with dart guns and scrambled up a tree to escape bull elephants. For him, such risks are worth it, as part of his mission is to find stories that make people fall in love with the unexpected: insects, frogs and the rest of nature’s small wonders.

Moffett has pursued orangutans and canopy bears, found rare orchids and insects and discovered new species and behaviors. In his talk, he will tell tales from his work in the crowns of the tallest trees, where most of the world’s biodiversity lives.

In addition to his fieldwork as an ecologist, Moffett has more than 80 peer-reviewed publications and writing and photography credits on more than 20 articles for National Geographic.

He is a research associate in Entomology at the Smithsonian Institution, where he created a successful solo exhibition called Farmers, Warriors, Builders: The Hidden Life of Ants.

One of only a handful of people to earn a Ph.D. under renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson at Harvard University, Moffett traveled for nearly three years through countries from New Guinea to Sri Lanka to document ant behavior for his doctoral dissertation.

He is a 2008 Yale Poynter Journalism Fellow, previously awarded to such luminaries as Charlie Rose and Bob Woodward. He has published two books: The High Frontier: Exploring the Tropical Rain Forest Canopy (2004) and Adventures Among Ants: A Global Safari with a Cast of Trillions (2011), which The New York Times said was written “with an entertainer’s instinct for hooking a restless audience.”

He is the recipient of the highest honor in exploration, the Lowell Thomas Award (2006) from the Explorers Club.



Tickets to "Mark Moffett: The High Frontier: Exploring the Forest Canopy" presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures are $25 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students and youth 18 and under with appropriate I.D.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The National Geographic Live series is sponsored by Lynda Weinman & Bruce Heavin and Sheila & Michael Bonsignore. Book sales courtesy of Chaucer’s Books.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–16 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.