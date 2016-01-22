UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present Acclaimed Vocalist Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, as the acclaimed singer profiled in the hit documentary 20 Feet from Stardom (2013) takes her place in the spotlight at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Fischer is a superstar, yet if you do not know her name it is likely because Fischer has spent decades as the backup singer for music icons the Rolling Stones, Sting and countless others.

In the documentary film 20 Feet from Stardom, musician Chris Botti raves, “Everyone knew who Lisa Fischer was, she’s the talk of the town… an incredible artist that demands the room’s attention.”

Her astonishing range, her spot-on intonation and her mastery of the stage keep her on top of the call list, but the breakout documentary has raised Fischer’s profile so high that she is taking her show on the road, riveting audiences with her interpretations of classic songs from across the rock and pop universe, stepping into the spotlight at last.

The unexpected success of the Academy Award-winning documentary altered the course of Fischer’s musical journey, when, as The New York Times put it, “Ms. Fischer [became] the unexpected star of Mr. Neville’s film.”

The film told her story, complete with clips of her 1991 Grammy-winning R&B hit, “How Can I Ease the Pain,” and live footage of her legendary duets with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter.” The film showcased her virtuosity and vulnerability, earned her a second Grammy and left audiences eager to see and hear more.

Having made a name for herself powering albums by a constellation of music legends, including Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Bobby McFerrin, George Benson, Diana Ross, Laurie Anderson, Teddy Pendergrass, Dionne Warwick, Grover Washington, Jr., Billy Ocean, Melba Moore, Al Jarreau, Patti LaBelle and other major recording artists, Fischer now fronts her own band, Grand Baton.

The band’s organic fusion of African, Middle Eastern and Caribbean rhythms along with psychedelic soul and progressive rock awakens and ignites her flexibility and freedom of expression.

In performance, she draws from eclectic influences, whether putting her stamp on Led Zeppelin and Little Willie John or recasting rock anthems from her tours with the Stones and Tina Turner.

Tickets for Lisa Fischer presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures range from $25-$35 for general admission and $15 for UCSB students with a valid I.D.

For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

