UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents The Silk Road Ensemble, the acclaimed group of global master musicians directed by Yo-Yo Ma, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Their appearance follows on the heels of the release of their new album, A Playlist Without Borders, and DVD, The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma: Live From Tanglewood (Sept. 24).

Back by popular demand, The Silk Road Ensemble, a Grammy-nominated collective of performers from Asia, Europe and the Americas, combines superb musicianship with an eagerness to connect across cultures and musical traditions. Western string instrumentalists perform with folk percussionists and virtuosos of instruments like the gaita (Galician bagpipes), tabla (Indian hand drums), shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) and kamancheh (Persian bowed lute).

The ensemble’s lively concert features sumptuous traditional music alongside new work by composers the world over, such as Angel Lam’s haunting "Empty Mountain," "Spirit Rain," which explores the universal mysteries of life, death and longing. Also included are selections from the new album, such as Colin Jacobsen’s "Atashgah," inspired by a trip to Iran, and Shane Shanahan’s "Saidi Swing," which fuses a traditional Arabic dance rhythm with a desire to “swing” out into uncharted musical territory.

The Silk Road Ensemble’s performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. The principal sponsor is Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, with KDB 93.7 FM the media sponsor.

Tickets are $30 to $45 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.