UCSB Arts & Lectures to Welcome U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrara at Campbell Hall

Juan Felipe Herrera

For Juan Felipe Herrera, California landscapes loom large, from the small agricultural towns of the San Joaquin Valley he knew as a child to San Diego’s Logan Heights to San Francisco’s Mission District. Fitting, given that he was the California Poet Laureate from 2012-14.

The son of migrant farmworkers from Mexico, Herrera’s work is infused as much by heritage as place, and he holds the distinction of being the first Latino U.S. Poet Laureate.

Indicative of literary influences like Allen Ginsberg, his poetry brims with simultaneity and exuberance, often taking the shape nearer to mosaic than linear narrative.

He has been praised as one of the few poets to create “a new hybrid art, part oral, part written, part English, part something else: an art grounded in ethnic identity, fueled by collective pride, yet irreducibly individual too” (The New York Times).

Herrera has written dozens of poetry collections, including his recent Notes on the Assemblage (2015) and Half of the World in Light: New and Selected Poems (2008), a recipient of the PEN/Beyond Margins Award and finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Herrera’s creative output resists definition. In addition to poetry, his work includes video, photography, theater, prose and performance.

His books for children and young adults have won several awards, including Calling the Doves (2001), which won the Ezra Jack Keats Award, and Crashboomlove (1999), a novel-in-verse for young adults, which won the Americas Award.

His children’s book The Upside Down Boy (2000) was adapted into a musical.

With works such as 187 Reasons Mexicanos Can’t Cross the Border: Undocuments 1971-2007 (1995) and Border-Crosser with a Lamborghini Dream (1999), Herrera is a leading voice on the Mexican-American and indigenous experience.

He became immersed in the Chicano Civil Rights Movement while attending UC Los Angeles as one of the first wave of Chicanos to receive an Educational Opportunity Program scholarship, where he was influenced by leading Chicano theater figure Luis Valdez and began performing in experimental theater.

With that formative experience setting in motion a lifetime of exploration of the Latino experience, Herrera continues to be an activist on behalf of migrant and indigenous communities and at-risk youth.

Upon being named U.S. Poet Laureate last year, Herrera launched La Casa de Colores, a project that invites citizens to contribute to an epic poem.

Herrera received a bachelor's in social anthropology from UCLA in 1972, a maser's in social anthropology from Stanford in 1980, and an M.F.A. from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop in 1990.

Herrera has received the Hungry Mind Award of Distinction, the Focal Award, two Latino Hall of Fame Poetry Awards and a PEN West Poetry Award.

His honors include the UC Berkeley Regent’s Fellowship as well as fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Stanford Chicano Fellows. He has also received several grants from the California Arts Council.



For information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

