UCSB Arts & Lectures’s Celesta Billeci Receives Prestigious Jerry Willis Leadership Award

Advice

UCSB Arts & Lectures is pleased to announce that Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci was honored with the 2015 Jerry Willis Leadership Award presented by The Western Arts Alliance (WAA) at its 48th annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Western Arts Alliance Leadership Award honors extraordinary vision, distinguished leadership and artistic excellence.

The Jerry Willis Leadership Award identifies and acknowledges those members whose innovation, hard work and dedication advance the performing arts field, those who have made an outstanding impact in the west and nationally.

The award is a peer-to-peer acknowledgement that Celesta M. Billeci and UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) is one of the most important and influential presenters in the Western United States and Canada.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by WAA for continuing the remarkable history of Arts & Lectures,” Billeci says. “It is wonderful to be a part of a team that is committed to bringing some of the world’s greatest artists and influential people to our community.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the performing arts, Billeci joined A&L as executive director in 2000. Now, one of the largest and most impactful arts and lectures organizations on the West Coast, A&L boasts an impressive roster of world-class artists and speakers; including in 2015–2016, Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai, Pulitzer Prize-winner David McCullough, New York City Ballet MOVES and The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma.

Billeci’s many accomplishments as director include expanding A&L’s programming to venues throughout the Santa Barbara region; strengthening A&L’s position as one of the area’s most significant presenters; collaborating with community arts organizations; providing college, K–12 and community outreach and master classes; and commissioning new works.

One of A&L’s landmark community collaborations, ¡Vive el Arte de Santa Bárbara, which provides free community performances and outreach events to underserved Latino communities, celebrates its 10th season in 2015–2016.

Prior to A&L, Billeci was director’s associate for UCLA Live, one of the country’s largest and most diverse performing arts programs.

She was president of California Presenters (2001–2002) and board member and chair of the Professional Development Committee of the Western Arts Alliance (2000–2002).

Recipients of WAA’s 2015 Awards Program are chosen by a committee of members and recognized during the annual conference, where nearly 700 performing arts executives, artists and managers gather to book performances for stages across the west.

Previous recipients of the Jerry Willis Leadership Award include Randall Kline, SFJAZZ (2013); White Bird Dance (2011); Robert Cole, Cal Performances (2003) and others.

Click here to learn more about the Western Arts Alliance and the Jerry Willis Leadership Award.

Founded in 1959, UCSB Arts & Lectures presents more than 100 events annually, from critically-acclaimed concerts and dance performances by world-renowned artists to talks by groundbreaking authors and newsmakers at UCSB and Santa Barbara-area venues.

With a mission to educate, entertain and inspire, A&L also oversees an outreach program that brings visiting artists and speakers into local classrooms and other venues for master classes, open rehearsals, discussions and more, serving K–12, college students and the general public.

For more information, visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

— Caitlin O'Hara is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.