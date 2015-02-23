UCSB Awarded $231,546 Federal Grant for Skin Cancer and Prevention Study

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced that researchers at UCSB received a grant for $231,546 from the Department of Health and Human Services to study ultra violet (UV)-induced skin cancer and prevention.

The goal of the research is to establish a non-invasive method for early detection of skin cancer. In the United States, millions of cases of skin cancer are reported every year, leading to lost productivity, increased medical costs and, in the worst cases, sometimes death.

Research has found UV radiation to be the single most important risk factor for skin cancer. UV exposure-induced DNA mutations occur in the skin far before cancer manifests itself in a visually recognizable form. Identifying such DNA mutations will make it possible to better prevent and more accurately assess the risk of UV induced skin cancer. UCSB professor Samir Mitragotri and his team are developing a method that will enable non-invasive collection and mutational analysis of DNA from normal skin to enable risk prediction for skin cancer.

“This grant funding will allow for researchers at UCSB to conduct important studies that could have a tremendous impact on the early detection and treatment of skin cancer," Capps said. "This possibly lifesaving research is critically important, and I am proud that UCSB is once again on the cutting edge of scientific research that has the potential to positively impact so many people.”

“I am delighted to receive funding for our bioengineering research on detection of skin cancer,” said Mitragotri, UCSB professor of chemical engineering and founding director of UCSB’s Center for Bioengineering. “New cancer diagnostic methods will provide tremendous benefits in terms of improved patient outcome. Funding from the NIH provides the enabling resource to advance science and technology in this important field.”

— Chris Meagher is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.