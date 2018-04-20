UCSB Baseball Drops Series Opener at UC Davis

Baseball

UCSB gave up a late three-run rally, allowing UC Davis to steal game one of the Big West baseball series, 4-3, on Friday in Davis.

UCSB (17-16-1 overall, 3-4 Big West) now falls below .500 in Big West play for the first time this season since losing its conference opener against Cal State Fullerton.

Right-handed pitcher Chris Lincoln took the mound for his first Friday start of the year.

The Gaucho offense handed their sophomore pitcher a two-run lead courtesy of an RBI double from sophomore center fielder Tommy Jew, who would come around to score later in the inning after a passed ball.

Santa Barbara added one more run to its lead in the top of the third. Junior outfielder Michael McAdoo started the rally with a one-out double. He would score two batters later on a Andrew Martinez single down the left field line.

UC Davis (11-21 overall, 4-6 Big West) was finally able to counter in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a RBI fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the seventh, UC Davis broke the hearts of UCSB. After walking the first batter, Lincoln then threw a wild pitch advancing a UCD runner to second with no outs. Cameron Briggs singled to right center to have runners on the corners with one out. A basehit tied the score at 3-3 and a sac fly gave the Aggies the 4-3 lead.

UCSB's six hits mark the eighth time this team was held to that mark or fewer in a single game.

UCSB continues its series against UC Davis at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Dobbins Stadium.