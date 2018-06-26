UCSB Baseball Hires Washington Assistant Donegal Fergus

Baseball

Donegal Fergus, a University of Washington assistant coach and recruiting coordinator who helped the Huskies reach the College World Series, has agreed to terms to become the associate head coach at UC Santa Barbara, head coach Andrew Checketts announced.

Fergus, a former assistant at Seattle University and head coach at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Wash., joins the UCSB staff after spending the past five seasons at the University of Washington.

"I am excited that Donegal and his family will be joining us," Checketts said. "Donegal has a reputation as a relationship builder and is a proven winner with a pedigree of success. He will bring energy and experience with him and I look forward to working together to get the Gauchos back to the postseason and beyond."

In 2014, Fergus' first season as hitting coach, Washington snapped a 10-year postseason drought after going 41-17 and advancing to the NCAA Regionals. The Huskies also achieved their highest ranking in team history, reaching the No. 5 spot in the Baseball America, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball Poll.

Washington proceeded to advance to three NCAA tournaments in five seasons with Fergus on staff, including an appearance in the College World Series this year after the Huskies won their first ever Super Regional.

"My family and I could not be more excited to join the Gaucho family," Fergus said. "Coach Checketts and his family could not be more welcoming to my clan. I'm fired up by the opportunity to be at a place that combines incredible educational opportunities with progressive player development. Coach Checketts has shown that he can recruit and grow players as well as anyone in the country and I am honored to be a part of that and I can't wait to get started!"

A native of Powers, Ore., Fergus played baseball at Linfield College where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and later earned a master's degree in homeland security from American Military University. Fergus is married to his wife, Kim, and they have three children, Seamus, Finnegan and Maclean.