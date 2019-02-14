UCSB Baseball Opener Pushed Back to Saturday at 10 a.m.

Baseball

Due to inclement weather, the UC Santa Barbara baseball team will have to wait one more day to take the field for the 2019 campaign. Friday afternoon's season-opener between UCSB and Loyola Marymount has been rescheduled to Saturday and will now be a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Game 2 on Saturday will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

Junior left-hander Ben Brecht gets the nod as the opening-day starter for the Gauchos and will go up against LMU right-hander Codie Paiva. Freshman lefty Rodney Boone will make his debut in the second game.