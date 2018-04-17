UCSB Baseball Picks Up a Victory at USC

Baseball

McClain O’Connor had a productive night for the UCSB baseball team in an 8-5 nonconference win at USC on Tuesday night.

O’Connor had two hits and drove in four runs for the Gauchos (17-15), including a key RBI in the seventh inning to put them ahead 6-4. USC had cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-4 in the sixth.

Clay Fisher provided a big blow in the eighth with a two-run triple for an 8-4 margin.

Thomas Rowan went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored and Michael McAdoo had a pair of his and scored twice.

Starter Ben Brecht picked up the win, allowing four hits and four runs in 5.1 innings. Chris Troye, Alex Patterson and Shea Barry finished the game.