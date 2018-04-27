Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Baseball Pulls Off Dramatic Win in 12th Inning

By UCSB Sports Information | April 27, 2018 | 8:28 p.m.

Tommy Jew hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the 11th and Clay Fisher hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th to give the UC Santa Barbara baseball team a thrilling 9-8 victory over UC Riverside in the series opener on Friday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Jew finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored while Fisher went 3-for-7 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Gauchos to their first extra-inning victory of the season. UCSB (19-17-1, 5-5 Big West) rallied from three separate deficits in the game, winning via walk-off for the second time this year.  

Alex Patterson pitched a one-two-three inning in the top of the 12th and in the bottom of the 12th.  Jason Willow got the rally started with a one-out single through the left side for the Gauchos. A Cole Mueller fielder's choice had him trade places with Willow at first before an Andrew Martinez double to left set the stage for Fisher. In his first game back at shortstop, the UCSB standout came through at the plate with a walk-off hit through the left side.

Patterson (2-2) picked up the win after striking out two in 1.2 innings of work while Jared Noonan (1-3) was handed the loss for UCR.

UCSB starter Chris Lincoln didn't factor into the decision and gave up five hits, just two earned runs and three walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings. Shea Barry and Kevin Chandler also pitched in relief for the Gauchos.

Along with Jew and Fisher's key performances at the plate, Martinez went 3-for-7 and Michael McAdoo finished 2-for-6 with a run for a UCSB team that outhit the Highlanders 15-10.

The Gauchos continue the series with game two against UC Riverside Saturday  at 2:00 p.m. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 