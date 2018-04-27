UCSB Baseball Pulls Off Dramatic Win in 12th Inning

Baseball

Tommy Jew hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the 11th and Clay Fisher hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th to give the UC Santa Barbara baseball team a thrilling 9-8 victory over UC Riverside in the series opener on Friday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Jew finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored while Fisher went 3-for-7 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Gauchos to their first extra-inning victory of the season. UCSB (19-17-1, 5-5 Big West) rallied from three separate deficits in the game, winning via walk-off for the second time this year.

Alex Patterson pitched a one-two-three inning in the top of the 12th and in the bottom of the 12th. Jason Willow got the rally started with a one-out single through the left side for the Gauchos. A Cole Mueller fielder's choice had him trade places with Willow at first before an Andrew Martinez double to left set the stage for Fisher. In his first game back at shortstop, the UCSB standout came through at the plate with a walk-off hit through the left side.

Patterson (2-2) picked up the win after striking out two in 1.2 innings of work while Jared Noonan (1-3) was handed the loss for UCR.

UCSB starter Chris Lincoln didn't factor into the decision and gave up five hits, just two earned runs and three walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings. Shea Barry and Kevin Chandler also pitched in relief for the Gauchos.

Along with Jew and Fisher's key performances at the plate, Martinez went 3-for-7 and Michael McAdoo finished 2-for-6 with a run for a UCSB team that outhit the Highlanders 15-10.

The Gauchos continue the series with game two against UC Riverside Saturday at 2:00 p.m.