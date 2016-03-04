UCSB Baseball Routed in Opener at No. 7-Ranked Oregon

Baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – No. 19 UC Santa Barbara baseball hit a road block on Friday afternoon, falling to No. 7 Oregon by a score of 13-1 at PK Park.

Starting pitcher Cole Irvin went eight strong for the Ducks (7-1), allowing a single unearned run on five hits while striking out six.

UCSB (8-2) battled hard against Oregon for the first four and a half innings of the contest, trailing just 2-1 heading into the last of the fifth.

Gaucho starter Shane Bieber was on his game early, retiring the first six batters he faced, including a four-pitch first inning and a two-punchout second.

The Ducks ended up plating single runs in the third and fourth innings – the first on a sac fly and the second on a Phil Craig-St. Louis solo home run – to go ahead after the game looked like it would be a pitcher's duel early on.

UCSB answered back with a run to keep it close in the fifth. Freshman outfielder Michael McAdoo started the charge with a one-out double off the left-center field wall that turned into a three-bagger when Oregon left fielder Jakob Goldfarb tried unsuccessfully to cut off the bounce. The next batter, catcher Thomas Rowan, cashed in McAdoo with a sacrifice fly.

That was as close as the Gauchos would get however, as the Ducks bats woke up after that, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth before putting the game away with nine runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

Key hits for the Ducks in those rallies included a bases-loaded double from Steven Packard in the seventh and a two-run single off the bat of Mark Karaviotis in the eighth.

Bieber ended up getting charged with the loss, moving his record to 2-1 on the year. Freshman right-hander Grant Dragmire made his NCAA debut in the bottom of the eighth, retiring two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless outing.

The Gauchos and Ducks will resume their three-game series on Saturday. Freshman righty Noah Davis (1-0, 7.27 ERA) will take the ball for UCSB against Oregon southpaw Matt Krook (0-0, 2.45).