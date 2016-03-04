Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Baseball Routed in Opener at No. 7-Ranked Oregon

By UCSB Sports Information | March 4, 2016 | 6:40 p.m.

EUGENE, Ore. – No. 19 UC Santa Barbara baseball hit a road block on Friday afternoon, falling to No. 7 Oregon by a score of 13-1 at PK Park.

Starting pitcher Cole Irvin went eight strong for the Ducks (7-1), allowing a single unearned run on five hits while striking out six.

UCSB (8-2) battled hard against Oregon for the first four and a half innings of the contest, trailing just 2-1 heading into the last of the fifth.

Gaucho starter Shane Bieber was on his game early, retiring the first six batters he faced, including a four-pitch first inning and a two-punchout second.

The Ducks ended up plating single runs in the third and fourth innings – the first on a sac fly and the second on a Phil Craig-St. Louis solo home run – to go ahead after the game looked like it would be a pitcher's duel early on.

UCSB answered back with a run to keep it close in the fifth. Freshman outfielder Michael McAdoo started the charge with a one-out double off the left-center field wall that turned into a three-bagger when Oregon left fielder Jakob Goldfarb tried unsuccessfully to cut off the bounce. The next batter, catcher Thomas Rowan, cashed in McAdoo with a sacrifice fly.

That was as close as the Gauchos would get however, as the Ducks bats woke up after that, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth before putting the game away with nine runs over the seventh and eighth innings.

Key hits for the Ducks in those rallies included a bases-loaded double from Steven Packard in the seventh and a two-run single off the bat of Mark Karaviotis in the eighth.

Bieber ended up getting charged with the loss, moving his record to 2-1 on the year. Freshman right-hander Grant Dragmire made his NCAA debut in the bottom of the eighth, retiring two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless outing.

The Gauchos and Ducks will resume their three-game series on Saturday. Freshman righty Noah Davis (1-0, 7.27 ERA) will take the ball for UCSB against Oregon southpaw Matt Krook (0-0, 2.45).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 