Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:34 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Baseball Suffers 7-3 Loss to New Mexico State

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 6:00 p.m.

New Mexico State scored six two-out runs, including a grand slam from Austin Botello, as part of a monster fifth inning to earn a 7-3 win over UC Santa Barbara in game one of the series at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. 

UCSB (7-12) got on the board first on Friday, parlaying doubles from Armani Smith and Austin Bush and some late-inning wildness from NM State (14-9) starter Kyle Bradish into a three-run first. 

But it was tough sledding from there on out for the Gauchos as Bradish limited the home team to just three hits, all singles, over the remainder of his six-inning start. Bradish helped UCSB out a little bit with four walks, but UCSB had trouble coming up with a big hit down the stretch, stranding 11 runners over the course of the game.

"It seems like we always come out and we're ready to land blows early, but then we don't extend when we have chances," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "We had the guys we wanted up late in the game when we were trying to punch back, but we weren't able to have quality at-bats at that point."

NM State did the majority of their damage in the fifth against UCSB starter Noah Davis, who was agonizingly close to getting out of the inning unscathed. With two outs and an 0-2 count on Botello, Davis hung a slider over the plate and Botello crushed it down the right field line for a go-ahead grand slam after NM State loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. 

NM State wasn't done after the roundtripper, as its next three batters reached before shortstop LJ Hatch singled right back up the middle to bring in two more runs. 

The nightmare frame spoiled what was otherwise a decent start from Davis, who gave up just one earned over his first four innings. He ended the day with five strikeouts, three walks, and seven earned runs allowed over five full innings. 

A bright spot on the day for UCSB was the relief performance of sophomore righty Kevin Chandler, who turned in arguably the best outing of his NCAA career. Spelling Davis to open the sixth, the Valencia, Calif. native went on to give up just one hit – a leadoff single to Hatch in the eighth – over 3 1/3 innings. 

He handed off to Chris Lincoln with one away in the ninth, and the freshman right-hander promptly recorded the final two outs of the inning.

"Kevin did a real nice job today," said Checketts. "He gave us a chance, helped us stay in it, but unfortunately we weren't able to punch back late."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 