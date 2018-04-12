Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Baseball Will Go Under the Lights Next Season

Two big donors help Athletic Department reach fund-raising goal to light up Caesar Uyesaka Stadium

Drawing of UCSB baseball stadium with lights Click to view larger
An rendition of what UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium will look like with lights. (Rendition courtesy of UCSB)
By UCSB Media Relations | April 12, 2018 | 8:12 a.m.

Lights are coming to UCSB baseball.

After years of fundraising to install lights at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, UCSB reached its goal for the $1.3 million project, and the Gauchos will start hosting night games next season. 

“The support we got from a key group of donors, including the Gretler Foundation and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, really made the difference,” said John McCutcheon,  UCSB's Director of Athletics. “You need some real leadership and real vision with significant gifts to get it done and that’s what we got. One led to another and then another and another, and in course of the last year we were able to put it together. All the thanks in the world go out to the donors who made it happen. This has been talked about forever and we really think it’s a game changer — literally.”

Said Paul Graziano, president of the Gretler Foundation: “The Gretler Foundation is proud to support a project that benefits not only UCSB Baseball but all UCSB students and the entire Santa Barbara community.”

Baseball Andrew Checketts was delighted with the news. He said having a lighted stadium will be beneficial for his student athletes, the baseball program and the community.

“It increases our flexibility in terms of class schedules and practice times, and gives us the chance to train under artificial light and acclimate to it before we compete,” said Checketts, the team’s coach for seven years. “It also provides an opportunity for our student athletes to really showcase their skills and talents to the community and their peers. Lights do that by allowing us to play at a later time, when people in the community can come watch us play. It’s entertainment, too. We want to be able to provide a game day experience that is on par with our competitors. Cal Poly, Irvine, Long Beach, Fullerton — they have fans in the stands, that environment and energy. Having lights will allow us to do that.”

The lights also make it possible for UCSB to host NCAA Tournament Regionals on campus. The last time the Gauchos were the host team for a regional, they played it a minor league ballpark in Lake Elsinore, nearly 200 miles from campus.

“We’re really hopeful that this is the first domino that starts a cascade,” Checketts said. "The hope is that this domino allows us to continue to raise funds to make our facility on par with those of other teams in the Big West that we compete against. Lights won’t get us all the way there, but it gets us going in the right direction.”

“This definitely gives us momentum,” agreed McCutcheon, who has a wishlist of projects.

In recent years, UCSB installed a new floor and new scoreboard in the Thunderdome, upgraded soccer practice fields and strength and conditioning equipment, and added new office space for academic advising in the Intercollegiate Athletics Building.

Long-eyed enhancements to the track are finally complete, and UCSB in late April will host a track meet for the first time in a decade.

“If you look at our facilities against those of our competitors, we’re not where we need to be,” said McCutcheon. “But one thing our competitors can’t duplicate is this campus and where we are as a university — that’s the strongest thing we have going for us. As we make more improvements in other areas specific to sports and athletics, it has that much more of an impact. We’re going to keep at it. This is a great place. It’s a great place for student-athletes to come and get a great education and to have a quality athletic experience as well. We hope it gets more exciting from here.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 