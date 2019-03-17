Pixel Tracker

UCSB Baseball’s 12-Game Win Streak Snapped by Cal Baptist, 5-1

Chris Lincoln Click to view larger
UCSB’s Chris Lincoln pitched 3.1 innings of hitless relief and struck out four. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By UCSB Sports Information | March 17, 2019 | 8:21 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team suffered a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Cal Baptist Lancers on Sunday afternoon, snapping its record-tying win streak at 12 games.

Despite a pair of doubles from Eric Yang, who went 2-3 with an RBI in the loss, UCSB (14-3) couldn't get it done in front of Gaucho faithful for its first defeat at home since May 26, 2018 which came against University of Hawaii.

The Gauchos fell behind early after a two out singled in the top of the first inning, as CBU's starting pitcher Andrew Bash, who also hit in the three-hole, scored the first run of the day.

Bash picked up the win for the Lancers to improve to 2-1 after a five-inning, one-run performance against UCSB in the final game of the 3-day series. The junior allowed six hits and struck out three in his fifth start of the year.

Cal Baptists tacked on a couple more in the top of the second after a one-out RBI single, and a two RBI double to inflate the Lancers lead to 4-0.

Michael McGreevy replaced Gaucho starter Christopher Troye in the top half of the second inning with the bases loaded. All four of the Lancers runs within the first pair of innings were accredited to Troye who received his first loss of the year to move to 2-1 in three starts.

UC Santa Barbara got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Eric Yang ripped a double into the left-center gap to score Tevin Mitchell who turned on the wheels from first. Although Yang drove one in with just one out, the Gauchos left him stranded at second to close out the half inning.

The Lancers added one more in the top of the sixth with an RBI groundout to Gaucho second baseman Christian Kirtley.

In relief, Chris Lincoln allowed just one base-runner in a dominant 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball, but UCSB's one run on the offensive end was the least it has scored this year.

UC Santa Barbara baseball returns to action with a series against Missouri State which kicks off on Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Reader Comments

