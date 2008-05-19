Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Brad Holland Joins UCSB Men’s Coaching Staff

San Diego's all-time leader in coaching victories will bring experience to the Gaucho bench.

By Bill Mahoney | May 19, 2008 | 7:20 p.m.

Brad Holland, head basketball coach at the University of San Diego from 1994 to 2007, will join the UC Santa Barbara

men’s basketball staff as an assistant, head coach Bob Williams announced Monday.

“I think this is a spectacular addition for us,” Williams said. “Having the opportunity to add someone of Coach Holland¹s credentials and background to our staff is awesome. He is a proven winner at the midmajor level with a gifted eye for assessing talent, and just the mention of his name in basketball circles everywhere makes people stand up and take notice.”

Holland, who will replace Danny Yoshikawa, is San Diego’s all-time leader in coaching victories with 200. A two-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year, he guided the Toreros to nine winning seasons and 11 campaigns with a mark of .500 or better. In 2006-07, Holland’s 13th and final season at USD, he led the program to an 18-14 record and into the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. It was the fifth time that one of his teams won 18 or more games. In 2002-03, Holland’s squad went 18-12 and won the WCC Tournament title, advancing to the program’s first NCAA Tournament in 16 years. That season also was highlighted by the team’s 86-81 overtime win at 14th-ranked UCLA. The 1999-2000 Torero team won 20 games overall and 10 in league play, its highest totals in 12 seasons, earning him his second consecutive WCC Coach of the Year honor.

“I’ve been looking to get back into coaching, and to get back in with a coach I know well and respect is a great opportunity,” Holland said. “UCSB is a very good program with a winning tradition, and it is also an outstanding university. Those things make this a good fit for me.”

Before becoming head coach at San Diego, Holland spent two seasons as the head coach at Cal State Fullerton. In his first season, 1992-93, the Titans went 15-12, their first winning season in four years. Before his tenure at Fullerton, Holland was an assistant coach at his alma mater, UCLA, from 1988-1992. The Bruins advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons on the bench.

A four-year letter winner at UCLA, Holland was the last player recruited by the legendary John Wooden. In his final two seasons as a player for the Bruins, 1977-78 and 1978-79, he was coached by UCSB¹s current athletics director, Gary Cunningham. After a senior year in which he averaged 17.5 points and 4.8 assists, earning him honorable mention All-American recognition, Holland was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft. As a rookie, he was a member of the Lakers’ 1980 NBA Championship team, and scored eight points against Philadelphia in the decisive sixth game of the championship series. He played three seasons in the league before retiring in 1982.

Bill Mahoney is UC Santa Barbara’s assistant athletics director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 