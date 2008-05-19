Basketball: Brad Holland Joins UCSB Men’s Coaching Staff

Brad Holland, head basketball coach at the University of San Diego from 1994 to 2007, will join the UC Santa Barbara

men’s basketball staff as an assistant, head coach Bob Williams announced Monday.

“I think this is a spectacular addition for us,” Williams said. “Having the opportunity to add someone of Coach Holland¹s credentials and background to our staff is awesome. He is a proven winner at the midmajor level with a gifted eye for assessing talent, and just the mention of his name in basketball circles everywhere makes people stand up and take notice.”

Holland, who will replace Danny Yoshikawa, is San Diego’s all-time leader in coaching victories with 200. A two-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year, he guided the Toreros to nine winning seasons and 11 campaigns with a mark of .500 or better. In 2006-07, Holland’s 13th and final season at USD, he led the program to an 18-14 record and into the semifinals of the WCC Tournament. It was the fifth time that one of his teams won 18 or more games. In 2002-03, Holland’s squad went 18-12 and won the WCC Tournament title, advancing to the program’s first NCAA Tournament in 16 years. That season also was highlighted by the team’s 86-81 overtime win at 14th-ranked UCLA. The 1999-2000 Torero team won 20 games overall and 10 in league play, its highest totals in 12 seasons, earning him his second consecutive WCC Coach of the Year honor.

“I’ve been looking to get back into coaching, and to get back in with a coach I know well and respect is a great opportunity,” Holland said. “UCSB is a very good program with a winning tradition, and it is also an outstanding university. Those things make this a good fit for me.”



Before becoming head coach at San Diego, Holland spent two seasons as the head coach at Cal State Fullerton. In his first season, 1992-93, the Titans went 15-12, their first winning season in four years. Before his tenure at Fullerton, Holland was an assistant coach at his alma mater, UCLA, from 1988-1992. The Bruins advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all four of his seasons on the bench.

A four-year letter winner at UCLA, Holland was the last player recruited by the legendary John Wooden. In his final two seasons as a player for the Bruins, 1977-78 and 1978-79, he was coached by UCSB¹s current athletics director, Gary Cunningham. After a senior year in which he averaged 17.5 points and 4.8 assists, earning him honorable mention All-American recognition, Holland was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft. As a rookie, he was a member of the Lakers’ 1980 NBA Championship team, and scored eight points against Philadelphia in the decisive sixth game of the championship series. He played three seasons in the league before retiring in 1982.

Bill Mahoney is UC Santa Barbara’s assistant athletics director.