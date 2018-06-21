Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Basketball Gets 6-foot-6 Guard From Alabama

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | June 21, 2018 | 3:22 p.m.

Ar’mond Davis, an athletic 6-foot-6 guard who recently graduated from the University of Alabama, has transferred to UC Santa Barbara for his final year of eligibility, men's basketball head coach Joe Pasternack announced Thursday.

Davis was admitted to graduate school at UCSB and will be able to play immediately.

“We are really excited to have Ar’mond become part of the Gaucho program,” Pasternack said. “He has size, athleticism and the ability to score in a lot of different ways. He is a welcome addition.”

Davis redshirted the 2017-18 season. In 32 games for the Crimson Tide as a junior in 2016-17, he ranked fifth in scoring at 6.9 points per game and fourth in three-point baskets with 32. He scored a career-high 19 points in a 4-overtime win over South Carolina, a Final Four participant that season. Davis also had 17-point games against Georgia and Ball State, and a 15-point effort against LSU. In all, he had 10 double-digit scoring games. He made a career-high five three-pointers in the game against Ball State and had a career-high five rebounds in the game against Georgia. 

“I chose UCSB because of the relationship I’ve built with Coach Pasternack and having known Coach Rillie for years made the decision a lot easier,” Davis said, referring to Associate Head Coach John Rillie. “Also, I feel that by choosing UCSB, it will give me the best chance to be successful on and off the court.”

Prior to his time at Alabama, Davis played two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho.

A native of Tacoma, Wash., Davis played three seasons at Foss High School. As a senior, he was First Team All-State, All-District and All-South Puget Sound League when he averaged 26.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He broke the West Central District Tournament scoring record, averaging 32 points per game. Davis was also a first team all-league selection as a junior and a second teamer as a sophomore.

Davis is the third graduate transfer that Pasternack has lured to UCSB. Last year, forward Leland King II transferred from Nevada and Marcus Jackson arrived from Rice. King averaged a double-double and was a First Team All-Big West selection while Jackson was the team’s starting point guard.

The 2018-19 UCSB team will return NCAA All-District 9 guard Max Heidegger, a junior. In addition, they will bring back center Ami Lakoju, forwards Jarriesse Blackmon and Maxwell Kupchak, and guard Christian Terrell. In addition to Davis, the Gauchos will add a trio of Division 1 transfers in guards Devearl Ramsey (Nevada), JaQuori McLaughlin (Oregon State) and Zack Moore(Seattle). Robinson Idehen, a 6-foot-10 center from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, will also be on hand, as will a trio of freshmen: 6-foot-8 forward Amadou Sow and 6-foot-6 guard Sekou Toure from Napa's Prolific Prep, and 6-foot-7 guard Jay Nagle from Vacaville's Will C. Wood High School.

