UCSB Basketball Picks Up Oregon St. Transfer, 6-10 Center

JaQuori McLaughlin, a 6-foot-4 guard who started every game at Oregon State in 2016-17, setting a school record for three-point baskets in the process, and 6-foot-10 post player Robinson Idehen from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their basketball careers at UC Santa Barbara, head coach Joe Pasternack announced Friday. Both players will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

"JaQuori has produced at the highest level and I am extremely happy that he will be joining the Gaucho program," Pasternack said. "I think he'll be one of the best guards in the Big West starting next year. At 6-4, he is a combo guard and a very complete player. He is an outstanding shooter, but he also distributes and will make his teammates better."

As a freshman at OSU, McLaughlin averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while making 58 three-point baskets and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. He was also one of his team's most tireless players as he averaged 33.8 minutes per game. His 1,083 total minutes played were the second most by a Beaver freshman as only All-American and NBA star Gary Payton played more. McLaughlin scored a career-high 23 points in a game against Portland and drained a career-high four three-pointers on four occasions while making two or more on 18 times.

"UCSB is a great fit for me," McLaughlin said. "I have a great deal of trust in the coaches and the way they play. It is a program on the rise and when I look at the pieces we'll have I am really excited. I expect us to build off of last year's record, be even better and have a shot at the (NCAA) tournament."

McLaughlin was a four-star recruit coming out of Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, Wash. He was named the state of Washington's Mr. Basketball following his senior season in which he averaged 19.3 points, 9.1 assists and 5.5 steals. He was ranked as the 69th best player in the nation by Rivals, 79th best by Scout, and 93rd best by 247 Sports.

Idehen, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, will give UCSB a high-upside post player.

"I'm so excited to have him as part of our program," Pasternack said of Idehen. "Robinson is a high-motor guy who is long, versatile and extremely athletic. He is an elite rebounder and shot-blocker who has tremendous potential. I think he can be an incredible player for us."

Idehen, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Western Kentucky, played one season at Trinity Valley Community College where he averaged 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while blocking 63 shots and making 58.3% from the field. He started 32 of his team's 33 games and helped the Cardinals to a 28-5 overall record, a Region XIV Championship and a season-ending No. 5 national ranking.

Idehen, a member of the Spanish national team at the FIBA U20 European Championships in the summer of 2017, graduated from Modesto Christian High School. As a senior in 2015-16, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Idehen also averaged 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior and led the Crusaders to back-to-back spots in the CIF Open Division Northern California finals. Prior to his senior season, he was ranked as the 29th best player in the California and the 35th best center in the nation in a composite ranking by 247 Sports.

McLaughlin and Idehen will be joined on the Gaucho roster by a trio of early prep signees in Amadou Sow and Sekou Toure of Napa's Prolific Prep Academy, and Jay Nagle from Will C. Wood High School in Sacramento. UCSB will also welcome Devearl Ramsey, a transfer point guard from the University of Nevada, and Zack Moore, a sharp-shooting wing who transferred from Seattle University.