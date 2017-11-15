Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Basketball Signs 3 Prep Standouts from Northern California

By UCSB Sports Information | November 15, 2017 | 4:25 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball program has signed a trio of outstanding high school basketball players to National Letters of Intent, first-year head coach Joe Pasternack announced Wednesday. 

Forward Amadou Sow and guard Sékou Touré of Prolific Prep Academy in Napa, and forward Jay Nagle of Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville comprise Pasternack's first early group of signees. 

"I think these three young men represent what a true UCSB student-athlete should be," Pasternack said. "They are excellent in the classroom and they are also elite high school basketball players. They are a perfect fit for our university." 

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Sow should bolster the Gauchos frontcourt immediately. 

"Amadou is an extremely talented student-athlete," Pasternack said. "He's been at Prolific Prep for the past four years and academically he's really excelled. As a player, he's real strong and can play the four or five. He is an elite rebounder and this past summer he played on the EYBL circuit with the Oakland Soldiers and went toe-to-toe with the best players in the country.

A native of Malil Sow averaged 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for a Prolific Prep team that went 29-3 in 2016-17 and thru five games this season, he is averaging 18.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots for the No. 6 team in the country. He was also recruited by Cal, Pitt, Wichita State, Illinois, Colorado and Oregon State. 

Touré, an athletic 6-foot-4 guard, could also make immediate contributions. Like Sow, Touré was a key member of the powerful Oakland Soldiers. He averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56.4% in 24 games during the EYBL schedule. The native of Guinea is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game in the first five games for Prolific Prep. 

"Sekou is a 6-5 wing who is an elite defender and a really, really good athlete who gets his hands on so many balls," Pasternack said. "He's a complete player. A rebounder, defender, driver and he is developing his three-point shot and I think, by his freshman year, he'll be a knockdown three-point shooter. Sekou is also an excellent student and fits perfectly at UCSB." 

Nagle is a 6-foot-8 sharpshooter who has gotten better and better throughout his high school career. 

"Jay Nagle is a young man who has blossomed late," Pasternack said. "He's a 6-foot-8 forward who can shoot the ball as well anyone we currently have on our team." 

Nagle averaged 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while leading Will C. Wood High School to a 21-7 overall record and a 9-1 league mark. Perhaps his most intriguing statistic is that of his 102 field goals, 88 were from beyond three-point territory. In all, Nagle made 43.1% from outside the arc during the 2016-17 season.

In addition to the three early signees, the Gauchos will add point guard Devearl Ramsey, a 5-foot-10 transfer from Nevada, and off-guard Zack Moore, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Seattle University.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 