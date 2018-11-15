Thursday, November 15 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Basketball Signs Pair of Recruits

By UCSB Sports Information | November 15, 2018 | 2:09 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara has signed a pair of standout men’s basketball players to National Letters of Intent, head coach Joe Pasternack announced Thursday.

Wing Roberto Gittens from the College of Southern Idaho and forward Jakov Kukic, a native of Croatia who attends La Lumiere School of La Porte, Ind., signed NLIs to become members of the Gaucho basketball program.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Gittens is currently a sophomore at CSI. Through the early season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds per game and is shooting 43.8% from three-point range. He scored a career-high 31 points and made eight three-point baskets in a game against Western Nebraska College. As a freshman at CSI, Gittens averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds per game and made 57-of-143 three-point attempts for a deep and talented team that went 31-6 and advanced to the championship game of the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. 

“Roberto is a young man of the highest caliber,” Pasternack said. “He is a tremendous player and someone I believe can have incredible success here at UC Santa Barbara.”

A native of Tacoma, Wash., Gittens was a 4-star recruit out of Foss High School who originally committed to play at Washington State. As a senior he averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while leading the Falcons to the 2A state title. Following the year, he was named the Washington State 2A Player of the Year. As a junior, Gittens averaged 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Following his junior season, he was also selected to the all-state team. 

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Kukic was a member of his country’s U18 team that reached the final of the European Championships in Estonia. He also played for Croatia’s U16 team that advanced to the semifinals of the European Championships in Poland. Kukic is a member of the Indiana Elite AAU team and received a three-star recruiting rating from ESPN.

“We are very excited to add Jakov to our basketball family,” Pasternack said. “He’s a tremendous person and will be a great player for us. He is a very versatile player who can score inside and outside 

A pair of current Gaucho players have connections with the program’s new recruits. Like Gittens, current guard Ar’Mond Davis, a graduate transfer from Alabama, attended Foss High School and the College of Southern Idaho. And like Kukic, Brandon Cyrus, a transfer from DePaul who is redshirting the 2018-19 season, attended La Lumiere School. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 