College Basketball

UCSB Basketball Trip to Vancouver Grounded by Poor Air Quality

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Media Relations | August 20, 2018 | 3:23 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara's three-game men's basketball trip to Vancouver, B.C.,  has been canceled do to the poor air quality in and around the area, head coach Joe Pasternack announced Monday.

With numerous fires burning in British Columbia, it was determined that the air quality would not improve sufficiently to allow for games to be played without risk. 

The Gauchos were scheduled to start their tour on Tuesday, Aug. 21,

"We were very much looking forward to the trip, both from a competitive standpoint and for the opportunity to experience one of North America's great cities," Pasternack said. "Our thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as they continue to battle the fires."

The Gauchos, who will return just five players from a team that went 23-9 in 2017-18, did benefit from nine full practices in preparation for the trip. 

