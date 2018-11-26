UCSB Basketball’s Ar’Mond Davis, Mila Ladek of SBCC Soccer Named Athletes of the Week

Mila Ladek of the SBCC women’s soccer team and UCSB basketball’s Ar’Mond Davis were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Ladek scored two goals in a 4:38 stretch of the first half to lead SBCC past Santa Monica, 2-0, in the Southern California Regional semifinal.

The Vaqueros lost in the final, 1-0, in overtime at Rancho Santiago College.

Davis powered UCSB to a pair of victories at the Idaho Vandal Holiday Hoop Classic in Boise.

He scored a game-high 20 points on 7-14 shooting in a 76-69 win over Portland State and followed with 18 points and nine rebounds in 66-55 victory over Idaho. Prior to the tournament, he scored 22 points in a home win over Montana State.

Davis also was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.

UCSB is off to a 5-1 start of the season. The Gauchos host Sacramento State on Thursday night.

The honorable mention choices for the male award include Joseph Pearlman (Dos Pueblos cross country), Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country) and Kile Kleiner (SBCC basketball).

The female athletes considered for this week’s award were Maddie Miller (Santa Barbara High basketball), Mikayla Butzke (Dos Pueblos basketball), Yuka Perera (San Marcos tennis), Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix (San Marcos tennis).