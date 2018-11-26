Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, November 26 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Basketball’s Ar’Mond Davis, Mila Ladek of SBCC Soccer Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 26, 2018 | 3:25 p.m.

Mila Ladek of the SBCC women’s soccer team and UCSB basketball’s Ar’Mond Davis were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Ar’Mond Davis, UCSB basketball Click to view larger
Ar’Mond Davis, UCSB basketball.
Mila Ladek, SBCC soccer Click to view larger
Mila Ladek, SBCC soccer

Ladek scored two goals in a 4:38 stretch of the first half to lead SBCC past Santa Monica, 2-0, in the Southern California Regional semifinal.

The Vaqueros lost in the final, 1-0, in overtime at Rancho Santiago College.

Davis powered UCSB to a pair of victories at the Idaho Vandal Holiday Hoop Classic in Boise. 

He scored a game-high 20 points on 7-14 shooting in a 76-69 win over Portland State and followed with 18 points and nine rebounds in 66-55 victory over Idaho. Prior to the tournament, he scored 22 points in a home win over Montana State.

Davis also was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.

UCSB is off to a 5-1 start of the season. The Gauchos host Sacramento State on Thursday night.

The honorable mention choices for the male award include Joseph Pearlman (Dos Pueblos cross country), Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country) and Kile Kleiner (SBCC basketball).

The female athletes considered for this week’s award were Maddie Miller (Santa Barbara High basketball), Mikayla Butzke (Dos Pueblos basketball), Yuka Perera (San Marcos tennis), Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix (San Marcos tennis).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 