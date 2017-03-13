Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Basketball’s Drea Toler, Vince Vogel of San Marcos Baseball Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 13, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

San Marcos baseball player Vince Vogel and Drea Toler of the UCSB women’s basketball team were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Drea Toler, UCSB basketball Click to view larger
Drea Toler, UCSB basketball
Vince Vogel, San Marcos baseball Click to view larger
Vince Vogel, San Marcos baseball

Toler’s outstanding play led the Gauchos to the Big West Tournament championship game. She scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists in a 56-55 loss to Long Beach State. 

She scored 23 points in an upset of top-seeded UC Davis in the semifinals and had 13 points and eight assists in a quarterfinal win over UC Riverside.

Vogel produced as a hitter and a pitcher in two San Marcos victories last week. Against Hueneme, he tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs in an 11-1 victory. In the Channel League opener at Santa Barbara, Vogel relieved starter Ian Churchill in the sixth inning and earned the save in a 1-0 win. He gave up a lead-off single before retiring the next six batters, striking out four.

The honorable mention selections for the award include Mason Boelter (Dos Pueblos baseball), Daniel Burquez (Carpinteria track & field), Cody Rakela (UCSB tennis), Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara High track & field), Siena Wagner (Dos Pueblos softball), Savannah Tait (San Marcos softball), Aysia Shellmire (Westmont basketball) Sarah Porter (UCSB basketball) and Sierra Laughner (Dos Pueblos softball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

