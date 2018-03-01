Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Bats Shut Down by Fresno State Pitching, 6-1

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | March 1, 2018 | 9:20 a.m.

The Fresno State pitching staff threw a combined one-hitter in Wednesday night's non-conference clash at Bennett Stadium, and the Bulldogs beat UC Santa Barbara 6-1 to avenge last week's loss at the hands of the Gauchos. 

Freshman lefty Nikoh Mitchell got the ball rolling for the Bulldogs (8-2) with three strong innings, punching out six and allowing an unearned run. From there, a sextet of FS relievers held the Gauchos (2-6) hitless over the final six innings of the game. Junior lefty JJ Santa Cruz had the strongest outing of the bullpen for the Bulldogs, retiring all five batters he faced and striking out three, including a pair with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. 

Sophomore catcher Eric Yang recorded UCSB's only hit of the game in the team's sole run-producing rally, with the El Camino Real product lining a single into center in the third to give UCSB runners on first and second with nobody out. 

The Gauchos would score on the very next play, with redshirt junior DH Clay Fisher laying down a bunt and Nikoh Mitchell making a bad throw to second allowing UCSB's Tevin Mitchell – who led off the inning by working a walk – to round third and come across. 

Fresno State would go on to take the lead for good in the bottom half of that very frame. With runners on first and third and nobody out, UCSB traded the game-tying run for a double play. However, the Bulldogs put together a two-out rally, parlaying a base hit and a UCSB error into two runs on a JT Arruda double into the left field corner. 

Arruda added more insurance as part of a four-RBI day with a two-run single in the fifth. 

Right-handers Chris Lincoln and Chris Troye were a pair of bright spots for the Gauchos, providing solid relief efforts in the middle innings. 

Lincoln, a sophomore, took over with two on and two out in the fifth, and induced a rally-ending fly ball from McCarthy Tatum before tossing a hitless sixth inning. The only baserunner he allowed reached on a Gaucho fielding error. 

Troye, a true freshman, followed Lincoln up with a scoreless seventh. Lincoln and Troye each extended their season-opening scoreless streaks to 6 1/3 and six innings, respectively. 

The Gauchos return to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium this weekend to open a stretch that sees them play 21 of 22 games at home, starting with a three-game set against Penn State to be played Saturday through Monday. All games in that series are slated for 3:00 p.m. starts. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 