Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:09 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

UCSB Bats Silenced by Stony Brook Pitching Trio, 7-0

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | March 19, 2017 | 6:22 p.m.

After scoring 20 runs in a pair of victories to open its series with Stony Brook, UC Santa Barbara's offensive well dried up in Sunday's series finale at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, as the Gauchos were blanked 7-0 to miss out on the team's second sweep of the season. 

Freshman Brian Herrmann tossed five standout innings for the Seawolves (5-12) before handing off to southpaw Teddy Rodliff, who confounded the Gauchos (7-11) for three innings to the tune of just one hit. Righty Aaron Pinto completed the shutout with a scoreless ninth. 

UCSB, meanwhile, had a performance to forget as a team, totaling just five hits and committing four errors in the field.

Colton Burns reached three times at the top of the lineup and first baseman Austin Bush had a pair of singles, but they were the sole Gauchos with standout days offensively. 

"We're still struggling with some of the basic things you need to do to win ballgames," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "We're not playing team baseball right now, and until we get that fixed, our hitting, pitching, and defense won't be squared away."

Making his first NCAA start, freshman southpaw Ben Brecht was solid early on before giving up a pair of big hits later in his outing. 

SBU got a runner into scoring position in each of the first two innings, but the UCSB lefty bounced back to get out of both jams unscathed. 

He wasn't as fortunate in the third and fourth, with David Real clubbing an RBI double into the left-center gap before Toby Handley sent a hanging slider over the left-center field fence for a two-run homer to make it 3-0. 

Still, it was a positive outing for Brecht overall, as he struck out four in as many innings pitched. 

"Ben came out and threw some strikes for us early," said Checketts. "He's got a chance to be really good."

The Seawolves put the game away with a three-run ninth, headlined by a two-run roundtripper from DH Michael Wilson. 

UCSB continues its 11-game homestand next weekend with a three-game set against New Mexico State starting on Friday at 3 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 