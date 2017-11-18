Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

UCSB Battles Back to Beat San Jose State for 5th Place in Conference Tournament

By UCSB Sports Information | November 18, 2017 | 7:03 p.m.

San Marcos alum Ben Hauschild scored five goals for San Jose State, but UCSB rallied for two goals in the final minute to tie the score and prevailed in double overtime, 18-14, in the fifth-place game at the Golden Coast Conference men's water polo tournament at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Down 14-12 with just under a minute remaining, UCSB's Chad Nelson found the back of the cage to cut the deficit to one with 58 seconds on the clock.

After a defensive stop, the Gauchos regained possession and Reed Cotterill delivered in the clutch with a game-tying goal with just 12 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the two overtime periods, it was all UCSB as Max Schaum poured in back-to-back scores to go with goals from Boris Jovanovic and Mason Mcquet, with five seconds left, to seal the victory.

Jovanovic led the way with five goals for the Gauchos, while Reed Cotterill tallied four and Shane Hauschild (Ben's older brother), Max Schaum and Nelson each added a pair apiece. Along with Mcquet, Jacob Halle and Tommy Fellner also scored in the final game of the year.

​The Gauchos end the year with an 11-12 record while SJSU finishes 13-15. UCSB graduates All-Americans Hauschild and Cotterill along with Schaum, Josh Jordan, Jamie Taylor, and Mitch Young.

