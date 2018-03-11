UCSB Beats Boise State to Stay Perfect on Home Courts

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara men's tennis team pushed its home record to 6-0 on the season following a 6-1 dismantling of the Boise State Broncos on Sunday.

The Gauchos (7-5) got off to a hot start sweeping to a 6-0 victory at the No. 3 doubles behind the play of sophomore transfer Joseph Guillin and freshman Victor Krustev. Top junior pair of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm secured the opening doubles point with a convincing 6-4 win at the No. 1 court.

UC Santa Barbara then carried that momentum into singles play. Moreno de Alboran won his third consecutive singles match following a solid win over at the top court where he has played all season.

On courts two and three, UCSB played much of the same as Guillin won his unprecedented 10th consecutive singles match to improve to 11-1 overall following a straight-set win, while senior captain Simon Freund won his second match since returning from injury in another straight-set win. Following Guillin's win at court two, the Gauchos had sealed the match win.