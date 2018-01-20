UCSB Beats Cal Baptist, Falls to Michigan in Winter Invitational

Water Polo

UCSB split its two games at the Women's Water Polo Winter Invitational on Saturday, beating Cal Baptist 8-3 before falling to Michigan 10-7.

The Gauchos got off to a hot start against Cal Baptist as Sarah Kreiser and Natalie Selin scored consecutive goals for an early 2-0 lead.

Kreiser had a five-goal game.

The Gauchos built a 4-1 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to be 7-3 after the third period.

Kate Pipkin capitalized on the few seconds remaining and delivered a pass to Kate Coski, who found the back of the net as time expired, as UCSB led 4-1 after the first period.

Sarah Snyder, Natalie Selin, and Kate Coski all contributed one goal apiece in the winning effort. Snyder did her part defensively, recording five saves and two steals to help hold Cal Baptist to just three goals.

Snyder scored two strong inside goals and Selin found the the net to give the Gauchos a 3-0 lead against Michigan in the first period

The Wolverines responded with two unanswered goals before freshman Mollie Simmons scored off a beautiful feed from Pipkin. The Wolverines scored again to draw within 4-3 going into the second.

Michigan stepped up its defensive pressure in the second quarter and capitalized on UCSB turnovers to take 6-4 lead. The Gauchos committed five turnovers in the period. The Wolverines scored another goal to lead 7-4, before Coski broke the dry spell for the Gauchos.

Pipkin scored her first goal of the game to cut the deficit to one. However, the Wolverines persistent press defense led to more turnovers and they scored again to increase their lead to two entering the fourth.

The Gauchos fought hard in the fourth, but two early Michigan goals brought the lead to 10-6 with 4:36 remaining. Kreiser scored to make it 10-7, but that would be all for either team.

Snyder led the way for the UCSB with two goals. Kreiser, Simmons, Selin, and Coski each scored one to aid the offensive attack.

UCSB finishes off the Winter Invitational on Sunday with a 10:30 a.m. game against the UCLA Bruins at the UCSB Recreation Center, and take on Fresno State at 2:30 p.m. at Campus Pool.