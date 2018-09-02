Monday, September 3 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

UCSB Beats Long Beach St., Loses to Cal at Triton Invitational

By UCSB Sports Information | September 2, 2018 | 6:03 p.m.

 Facing its first ranked opponents of 2018, No. 10 UC Santa Barbara defeated No. 6 Long Beach State, 11-10, before dropping its final game of the weekend to No. 3 Cal, 12-9.

Senior Boris Jovanovic exploded for six goals on the day, including four against the Bears. He ends the opening weekend of play with a team-high nine goals, helping lead his team to a 3-1 overall record and a 13-4 mark at the Triton Invitational since 2014.

UCSB vs. Long Beach State
The Gauchos began the day taking on the 49ers (3-1) in their first ranked matchup of the year. UCSB never trailed in the game, as sophomore Cole Brosnan's goal less than a minute in helped his side jump out to a 3-1 lead.

LBSU would cut the lead to a single goal on three occasions over the next two period. However, after a 49er goal in the opening minute of the second half cut the Gaucho lead to 5-4, UCSB got hot, scoring five of the next six goals before the end of the third quarter.

Junior Ivan Gvozdanovic's goal at the 5:41 mark of the fourth made it 11-7 in favor of the Gauchos. Long Beach kept things interesting, scoring the next three goals to make it a one-possession game, 11-10, with 1:14 remaining. From there, UCSB's defense stiffened up, keeping the game scoreless the rest of the way.

With the win, the Gauchos' got out to a perfect 3-0 start to the year. This marks the second time in three seasons that they have started 3-0 at the Triton Invitational.

Freshman Sam Nangle had two goals, scoring once in each half, while a handful of other Gauchos found the back of the net once.

UCSB vs. Cal

In their fourth and final game of the weekend, UCSB took on a Cal (4-0) side ranked third in the nation.

Keeping things close throughout the opening half, the Bears would gain some separation with a late goal in the second quarter, heading into the break up 6-4.

UCSB would start its run late in the third. After trading goals in the early-going of the second half, Brosnan and Gvozdanovic put away goals in the final two minutes to send the Gauchos into the final frame trailing by a slim 8-7. UCSB outscored Cal 3-2 for its best period of the game.

However, the fourth quarter would go the Bears' way, as they opened on a 4-1 run to take a commanding 12-8 advantage. Jovanovic would score in the final minutes to bring his goal total to four for the match, but UCSB suffered its first defeat of 2018, 12-9.

Brosnan finished with a brace, scoring both of his goals in the third quarter. Also finding the scoresheet were Leo Yuno and Chad Nelson, who both scored once in the first half.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 