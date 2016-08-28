UCSB Beats Ohio State on Kevin Feucht’s Overtime Goal

Soccer

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior midfielder Kevin Feucht scored three minutes into overtime to land No. 13 UC Santa Barbara a 1-0 soccer win over No. 18 Ohio State in a battle of top-25 teams at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The start of the game, the final contest in the Wolstein Classic hosted by the Buckeyes, was delayed two hours and fifteen minutes by lightning strikes in the area. Feucht's golden goal winner came around 11:24 p.m. local time.

Despite needing 93 minutes to seal the win, UCSB (2-0-0) dominated the contest throughout. The Gauchos notched eight shots in both halves to outshoot the Buckeyes (0-2-0) by a margin of 17-6, and they also were on the ball for practically the entire overtime period.

Sophomore forward Jonah Adomakoh was the catalyst for the game-winner despite not entering the game until overtime began. Making a run down the right wing, the London native picked out Feucht with a long cross to the far post, arcing the pass over a pair of OSU defenders. Feucht skillfully got his right foot on the cross, redirecting it into the top left corner for his first goal of the year.

The golden goal, combined with his strong defensive performance in UCSB's season-opening win over Oakland, led to Wolstein Classic All-Tournament honors for Feucht. He was joined on the 11-man All-Tournament team by teammates Sam Strong, who led UCSB's defensive effort that saw just one goal scored over two games, and Josue España, who scored the game-winner on opening day.

The Gauchos were a bit unlucky in regulation, narrowly missing multiple chances to go ahead.

Feucht had a penalty chance denied in the 84th minute when OSU keeper Parker Sigfried dove low to his right to stop the German's low drive.

UCSB also had a pair of shots hit the post for a second consecutive game. Junior forward Ahinga Selemani had the best chance, having a narrow angle but close-range shot clang off the inside of the left post in the 22nd minute. Senior forward and MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List member Nick DePuy had a header tick off the post mere minutes later.

Of the few chances for OSU, their best look came in the 57th minute when Leo Kossaka blasted a shot from the right side of the 18-yard box, but a well-positioned Titouan Le Roux turned it away, one of his two saves on the day.

The Buckeyes also had a Danny Jensen goal disallowed in the 26th minute when he was deemed offside.

UCSB returns home for a pair of games during Labor Day weekend, starting with the regular season home opener against San Diego on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Gauchos follow that contest with a 7:05 p.m. showdown with St. Mary's on Sunday, Sept. 4.